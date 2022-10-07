Independence Food and Comedy festival takes Ibadan by storm

Starting on October 1, the Food Comedy Festival, powered by EpidnugoX in partnership with Bizzybody, hosted the city of Ibadan at the Recreation Club.

The festival, which aims at redefining fun and empowering young culinary entrepreneurs had some A-list artistes and comedians perform, amongst which are 9ice, Spyro, Azu, Odogwu, Woli Agba, Phronesis, D1; DJ Secxy and Ibadan’s youngest saxophonist, OreofeSax. The festival host and MC was comedian Lafup , the Lafoftheparty.

The festival had the Special Assistant for Youths and Sport to the governor of Oyo State, Honourable Kazeem Bolarinwa, as well as some relevant stakeholders in the entertainment industry like the sound maestro, DJ Semite and the Association of Nigerian Bikers (Oyo State chapter) in attendance.

The event, which was the first of its kind enjoyed sponsorship from top brands like Malta Guinness, Devon Kings, MTN, Eyowo, Kwiksell and IITA. The highlight of the event among top rated fun games and comedy, were the vendors exhibition, fireworks and giveaways accompanied by great sound from Dj Gabi.