Independence day celebration: Police barricade Ekwueme square in Anambra

By Michael Ovat- Awka
Some Anambra State police operatives on Saturday morning barricaded a popular event centre in Awka; Ekwueme Square, preventing athletes from holding their regular exercises in the square.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that athletes at Ekwueme Square to exercise were stopped from entering the square by armed operatives or even parking along the road.

“Ogas, there is no exercise today, so you better go back. It also good for you to take your car away from here because it’s not safe,” the operative advised these athletes.

Some athletes who did not want to go home resorted to training along the upper part of the road, as the main bowl of the square, and the lower road leading to the square were barricaded.

Meanwhile, the Anambra State Police Command has assured us that there was nothing to be afraid of and that the state was safe.

The state command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga who spoke to Nigerian Tribune, said: “The state is very safe. We are just doing our job to secure the place.

“You know there will be an independence day celebration in that place today, and we are just making sure that everything goes well. There is nothing to fear.

“As I speak to you now, I just lest Ekwueme Square, and there is nothing like a threat. I’m also going back there now, and men from our command are going there too. You can do a video call to see us as we move to Ekwueme Square. The state is safe, there is no threat, and we are preparing to hold the independence day celebration.”

