Independence Day Celebration: IGP deploys personnel, assures adequate security

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba, has directed the deployment of adequate personnel to provide protection for citizens, critical national infrastructure, and ensure the success of all activities lined up for the country’s 62nd Independence Anniversary scheduled for Saturday Nationwide.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Force Spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to the statement, the IGP directed strategic police managers comprising Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police in all the Zonal and State Commands, and also the FCT Abuja, to ensure high visibility and confidence-boosting patrols around the venues of the celebrations, residential areas and other public places to prevent infiltration by hostile elements and ensure a peaceful celebration.

It stated that the Inspector-General of Police, therefore, enjoined citizens to cooperate completely with officers of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies, for improved security management at various public gatherings during the Independence celebration.

It added that the IGP similarly urged all citizens to imbibe the spirit of tolerance amongst each other which is vital in a multicultural society like Nigeria.

According to it, the IGP, while congratulating Present Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria and Nigerians at large, on the occasion of the 62nd Independence Anniversary celebration, pledged the unalloyed loyalty and dedication of the NPF to safeguard the sovereignty of the country as well as its unflinching commitment to combating crimes and criminality in the country and ensuring the safety of the citizenry.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE