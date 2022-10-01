Independence: Bad leadership, bane of Nigeria’s problems — Minority Reps

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives congratulates Nigerians on the occasion of the 62nd Independence Anniversary of the nation, urging them to unite and forge a common front to salvage our country from the political and economic stranglehold of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Caucus Leader, Hon Elumelu in a statement obtained by Parliamentary Correspondents, applauded the resilience and commitment of Nigerians towards national peace and development, despite the torments of economic hardship, depilated infrastructure, escalated insecurity, relentless acts of terrorism, state-backed abuses and violations occasioned by the misrule of the incompetent, corrupt and divisive APC.

“In the last seven years, Nigerians have passed through the most harrowing period in our national history during which they have been subjected to life-discounting experiences including the erosion of personal liberty and freedom, in defilement the very essence of Independence under a democratic framework.

“It is against this backdrop that we must approach the 2023 general elections with undiluted determination to redeem and salvage our nation by ousting the APC and democratically enthroning a purposeful and people-oriented government, come May 29 2023.

“Our Caucus, therefore, urges the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and the other democratic institutions to put all mechanisms in place to ensure peaceful, free, fair and credible elections in 2023.

“Furthermore, Independence Day presents to leaders at all levels the occasion to jettison all anti-people inclinations and rededicate themselves to selfless service in such a way that Nigerians can benefit from the abundant human and natural resources bestowed on our nation by God.

“The Minority Caucus calls on the Federal Government to use this occasion to take more drastic steps to rescue our compatriots who are still languishing in terrorist dens, including the remaining victims of the Abuja/Kaduna train terrorist attack.

“The Caucus also calls on the Federal Government to speedily address the issue of the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) so that our children in public universities can return to their studies.

“On our part, the Minority Caucus restates our commitment towards using all legislative instruments at our disposal in protecting the interest and wellbeing of Nigerians at all times.

“The Minority Caucus applauds Nigerians and wishes our nation a happy independence anniversary,” Hon Elumelu said.

In his part, the Deputy Minority Leader, Hon Toby Okechukwu blamed the present state of the country on poor leadership and enjoined Nigerians to seize the opportunity of the 2023 general election to vote in leaders, who would turn the nation’s fortunes around.

Hon Okechukwu, while congratulating Nigerians on the anniversary, said the nation’s challenges, though enormous, were surmountable, noting that “Nigeria has occasionally wobbled for the last 62 years, but not cracked.”

The lawmaker, who represents the Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency, said: “As we mark 62 years of independence, it is regrettable that Nigeria has disappointed on the hopes and promises she held for not only Nigerians but also for Africa and the Black race at independence.

“Our challenges over the years; the apparent dysfunction in the economy; the absence of unity; and the sorry state of our nation are clear pointers to the fact that our lives cannot be necessarily made better by electing leaders we call ‘our own’ based ethnic, religious and political affiliations.





“The 2023 general election, therefore, presents Nigerians with a redemptive opportunity to put things right and chart a new path to unity, progress, and development by rising above primordial sentiments to vote wisely.”

