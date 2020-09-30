Independence Anniversary: Use occasion to reposition government, PDP tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari of reversing, within five years, the gains that had been made in the country by founding fathers.

In a message to mark the 60th Independence Anniversary of Nigeria, issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary in Abuja on Wednesday.

The main opposition party said the administration has mortgaged the country’s sovereignty through loans but however advised the President to use the occasion to reposition his government.

While saluting Nigerians on the anniversary, the PDP expressed sadness that Nigerians are celebrating on a despairing mood due to the social, economic and security challenges that have confronted our nation in the last five years but urged the citizens to keep hope alive and continue to work for unity, stability and progress of our nation.

The party described as depressing that while the nation had attained lofty heights in all spheres of life since independence; such national attainments in the economy, commerce, industry, education, healthcare, human capital and infrastructural developments, living standards, democratic reforms and national cohesion have been eroded by the misrule of the last five years.

It said: “It is indeed disheartening that whereas October 1 date signposts the sacrifices of our heroes past in the quest for national freedom as well as our collective determination to live harmoniously, engender good governance and succeed as one people under a democratic rule, such pursuits have been undermined by five years of a divisive, repressive, retrogressive, corrupt and incompetent administration.

“It is equally lamentable that under five years, the gains achieved as well as our pride as an independent nation, have all been reversed by thoughtless policies including the mortgaging of our nation’s sovereignty to foreign interests through loans and utter neglect of our productive sector, leading to the wrecking of our once robust economy and turning of our nation into the poverty capital of the world; a situation that has reduced our once happy citizenry to a life of despondency and misery.

“Corruption and impunity in high places, promotion of mediocrity, nepotism, executive high-handedness, abuse of human rights, electoral manipulations, disobedience to court orders, security compromises, constitutional violations, disdain for the separation of powers, disregard for our federal character principle, suppression of free speech, media clampdown, derision for the sensibilities of citizens, who are also tagged as criminals and lazy in the international community now threaten our cohesion and essence as an independent and democratic nation under the current administration.

“Moreover, escalated insecurity, insurgency, terrorism, kidnapping and banditry have continued to ravage various parts of our country to the extent that citizens have lost hope in the government and now resort to regional and states security arrangements due to the incompetence of the present administration.”

The PDP, therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to save the nation from collapse by using the occasion of this 60th independence anniversary to reposition his government, and urgently address the economic and security challenges that have escalated under his watch.

“Mr President should immediately rejig our security apparatchik as well as his cabinet to inject new blood to effectively manage the affairs of our nation,” the main opposition stated.

The PDP said that despite the challenges, it intensely believes in an indivisible, virile, cohesive and prosperous Nigeria, governed by the rule of law and fear of God.

The party urged Nigerians not to lose hope in the nation “due to the misrule of the last five years but to remain patriotic and resilient in their various fields of endeavours in serving our national interest despite the odds.”

The party saluted all Nigerians and wished them a happy independence anniversary.

