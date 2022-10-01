Independence anniversary: Akeredolu orders release of 16 prison inmates

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo has approved the release of 16 inmates from the state Correctional Centre to mark this year’s Independence Day celebration.

Akeredolu also commuted and reduced the sentences of 17 other inmates serving various terms of imprisonment in custodial centres in the state.

This was contained in a release signed by the Attorney General of Ondo State and the Chairman of State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, Sir Charles Titiloye, who said the inmates were released after a recommendation from the council.

Titiloye said, “This is in accordance with the power conferred on the Governor by paragraphs (a) (c) and (d) of Subsection (1) of Section 212, of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, (as amended).

“The inmates who were serving various terms of imprisonment at the correctional centres received the grace and mercy of the Governor based on their good conduct.

“They were recommended for release by the States Advisory Council on Prerogative of mercy.

“The governor urged the released inmates to be of good conduct and see their release as another opportunity to live a better life devoid of crime.

“The governor called on the citizens of the state not to discriminate against them and integrate them into their various communities.

“The governor also commuted and reduced the sentences of 17 other inmates serving various terms of imprisonment in custodial centres in the state”

