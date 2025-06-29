Indecent dressing punishable offence, attracts N50,000 fine in Delta — Police

The Delta State Police Command has warned that indecent dressing in Delta is now a punishable offence under the state’s Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law, attracting a fine of N50,000 or community service.

The warning on indecent dressing in Delta was issued in a post shared via the Command’s official X handle on Saturday.

The police noted that many residents may be unaware of certain state laws, adding that it would begin a weekly sensitisation campaign to educate the public.

“There are some laws that you don’t know the state frowns against.

“So, every weekend, we will be dropping some of these laws so that you will be aware,” the post read.

Addressing indecent dressing in Delta specifically, the Command stated: “As you no like wear cloth wey dey cover your body well, and you prefer dey waka go work, school, or anywhere with clothes wey dey show everywhere for your body, make you hear am – Delta state government nor dey smile for that kain dressing. VAAP law don ready to punish anybody wey no dress well.”

Under Section 29 of the Delta State VAPP Law, anyone who intentionally exposes their private parts, wholly or partially, in public is guilty of indecent exposure.

Upon conviction, offenders may be ordered to perform community service, pay a fine not exceeding N50,000, or both.

The law, originally passed at the federal level in 2015 and domesticated in Delta State in 2020, seeks to address all forms of violence against persons in both public and private life, and to protect vulnerable groups within the state.

It states: “(1) A person who intentionally exposes any of his or her private parts wholly or partly in public commits the offence of indecent exposure.

(2) A person who commits the offence provided for in subsection (1) of this Section is liable on conviction to perform such community service as the court may order or to pay a fine not exceeding N50,000.00 or both.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

