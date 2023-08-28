Worried by the increase in immoral and unholy acts by youths, Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya on Monday, ordered the Immediate Closure of all ‘Gala Houses’ across the state.

The Governor also directed Security Agencies to ensure strict compliance with the order in order to check the trend and stop the tide.

The Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Njodi, who announced the directive, said that the measure followed series of complaints from the general public on the incessant immoral, criminal activities and security breaches being perpetrated in such night clubs.

The Governor has, consequently, ordered the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Civil Defence Corps and Operation Hattara to mobilise their personnel to effect the directive and ensure strict compliance.

The affected Gala Houses are: Jami’a Gidan Wanka located at Mile 3 Yola Road, Gombe; White House Theatre (Babban Gida) located at New Mile 3 Yola Road, Gombe; Gidan Lokaci, General Merchant located at Mile 3 Reservoir Road, Gombe; and Farin Gida Entertainment II located at Wuro Karal, Kalshingi Road, Gombe.

Others are: Gidan Zamani Entertainment New Mile 3, Yola Road, Tumfure, Gombe; Albarka Entertainment Located at Wuro Karal, Bypass near Hara Form, Gombe; Gala Houses Located at Kuri Town, Lubo village and Kurba village all in Yamaltu Deba Local Government Area.

Also affected are Tauraren Wash located at Trailer Park, Bauchi Road, Gombe and Gala House located at Bajoga Town in Funakaye Local Government Area as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General, Press Affairs, Government House.

