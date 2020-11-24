Increasing threats to internal security requires quality police investigators ―IGP

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Abubakar Adamu on Tuesday declared that the increasing threats to internal security by highly skilled and organised criminal elements in the country required quality police investigators that have the requisite professional expertise to confront the menace squarely.

The IGP stated this in Abuja while speaking at a three-day training workshop organized by the “IGP Monitoring Unit, For Criminal Investigators.”

IGP Adamu who was represented by Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Mr Ibrahim Lamorde, Head of Police Directorate of Force Intelligence, pointed out that police investigators required basic professional knowledge experience, self-confidence and competency to undertake the complex investigative task that are associated with modern trends in criminality.

This, according to him requires the acquisition of investigative skills which can only be achieved through a knowledge-driven training of this nature.

According to him, “This training, in my estimation, is unique for various reasons. Firstly, I hold the firm conviction that the capacity of the human asset of any organisation is fundamental to the attainment of the goals and mandates of such institution.

“This assertion is even more critical for law enforcement and investigative agency that is as strategic to the internal security of the nation as the Nigeria Police Force.

“Aside from this, the training presents a unique opportunity to learn from some of the best brains and the most experienced within the academics, serving and retired law enforcement officers and others who constitute the crop of facilitators. The varied knowledge and rich experiences they will share will undoubtedly sharpen the investigative ability of the participants.”

The IGP while thanking the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi and his counterpart, the Minister of State, Ministry of Solid Minerals, Dr Uche Ogah for honouring the Force with their presence at the event, also charged the participants to make the best out of the unique opportunity.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE