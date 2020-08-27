Increased running cost should be utilised for conducive environment in public schools ― Lagos Assembly

Principals of secondary schools in Lagos State have been charged to utilise the increased running cost for schools to provide a conducive environment for learning.

Chairman of the State House of Assembly Committee on Education, Hon. Yinka Ogundimu stated this during the committee’s visits to some schools in the state on Thursday 27th August to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols in the on-going West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The committee started the tour, which will take it round the six districts in the state, with Education District 1 in Agege on Tuesday 25th August.

The visit to Education District 6, Oshodi under the Tutor General/Permanent Secretary, Mrs Okelola Oludara began on Thursday.

Speaking at Ijeshatedo Senior Grammar School, Okota where they were received by the Principal, Mrs Olayemi Olowogboyega, Ogundimu said that the environment was too bad for students and that it was not well kept.

“We have done something about the running cost of schools from the assembly, which reflected in the 2020 budget, so we expect a better environment.

“The toilets in the school do not befit Lagos schools. The staff room is also dirty, there should be a new set of furniture.

“The staff room must be conducive for the teachers, there are no fans there not to talk of air conditioners.

“Some of the issues are beyond the school management, but you must do something about the environment because we are coming back to check,” he said.

At Bolade Senior Grammar School, Oshodi, the team was received by the Principal, Mr Ajayi Abiodun Samuel, who said that 89 students were writing WASSCE in the school.

Ogundimu, who said that the team was okay with the facilities on the ground as they observed the protocols on COVID-19, said that the team was not satisfied with the principal as he could not provide them information on the population of the school.

The committee also visited Oshodi Senior High School, Oshodi, and they were received by the Principal, Mrs Nwokedinobi Joy Ngozi, who informed them that the school had all the facilities needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Committee Chairman, Hon. Yinka Ogundimu, while commending the school on the provision of necessary COVID-19 prevention protocols, also harped on the environment.

He urged the management of the school to liaise with the local government on the dumpsite around the school.

The committee also visited Okota Senior High School, Okota, Ajumoni Senior High School, Okota, Ansar-U-Deen Comprehensive Senior High School, Okota, Central Senior High School, Okota.

Also on the visit were Hon. Bisi Yusuff (Alimosho 1), and Hon. Desmond Elliot (Surulere 1).

