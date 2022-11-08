Increase in tech startups will encourage healthy competition, foreign investors ― Experts

Experts in the tech field have once again emphasized the need for more people to get into tech space, learn more skills that will prepare them for the future, and position them for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

According to them, the increase in tech startups has remarkably increased the demand for equity capital in the form of private equity and venture capital investments from foreign investors, adding that many young Nigerians need to step into the tech space to change the future of the country.

They spoke unanimously at the Yellowlyfe Tech Unwind event which was held at Rango Rooftop, Lekki Phase 1 area of Lagos State on Saturday even as they noted that an increase in tech startups will encourage healthy competition and foreign investors.

The event brought together people in the tech community with aim of networking and creating an environment that fosters unity and bonding among the experts.

Speaking at the gathering, the convener and founder of the Yellowlyfe event, Seyi Olaniyan, described the Techunwind initiative as one that was designed to help tech experts set aside the technicalities and VC Talks and simply unwind.

Described as the tech unwind movement, the event was well attended by tech giants, and social media influencers within and outside Lagos came together to share ideas, network, and discuss the impact of technology in Nigeria’s growing economy.

This second edition was powered by Land Republic, Shuttlers, and PocketApp.