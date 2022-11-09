Increase in girl-child hawking

The menace of girl-child hawking is gaining more ground despite the measures taken to bring an end to it.

In Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, the rate of girl-child hawking has increased tremendously following the insurgency that has ravaged the state for the past years.

Insurgency has led to the displacement of several people from various council areas and many have been settled in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps by government and other nongovernmental bodies.

And in a bid to make a living, a number of them has taken to the streets, engaging in menial jobs. The girls however embrace hawking on the streets all hours of the day. The girl-child that is expected to be at home secure in her parents love and protection are now on the road facing all sorts of risks and forgetting about education and future.

These girls are exposed to sexual assaults, drugs, anger, abduction and child prostitution amongst others; they are also pushed into adulthood ahead of time.

There is therefore the need to buckle up and put more effort into fighting this menace. Skills acquisition, education, feeding, clothing and other basic needs should be provided to victims at little or no cost.

Also, training and sensitisation should be embarked on to ensure that parents understand the dangers in the girl-child being out on the streets to hawk.

When these are put in place, strict punishment should further be meted out to offenders.

Success James,

Maiduguri