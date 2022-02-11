Include all detainees in ongoing peace negotiation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo tells FG

Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide has called on the Federal Government to include all the detainees since 2016 including the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu in the ongoing peace negotiation with some Igbo politicians.

Ohanaeze stated this in a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro and made available to newsmen on Friday.

According to Isiguzoro, about 983 Biafran detainees are incarcerated in various corrections facilities across the seven Igbo speaking states.

He then urged the federal government to ensure that whatever Nnamdi Kanu stands out to benefit be extended to these youngsters whose crimes were only wearing Biafra costumes and identity cards.

The statement reads, “We have it in good authority that not more than 983 Biafran detainees are incarcerated in various corrections facilities across the seven Igbo speaking states, and out of it,182 Igbo prisoners of conscience mainly youths and women are currently languishing in Port Harcourt Maximum Correctional Center on awaiting trial over related cases of Biafra agitation between 2016 and 2021.”

“The federal government should ensure that the Igbo secret negotiation team who are ready to help FG have a secret peace deal with Nnamdi Kanu must include these Biafran detainees in any decision to be reached, FG should use the government’s instrumentality to secure the release of all the Biafran detainees in various Corrections facilities at Port Harcourt, Asaba, Owerri, Awka, Enugu, Umuahia, Onitsha, Abakiliki and Aba for peace to restored ” the Federal Government should demand the comprehensive lists of all Biafran detainees and join it in the ongoing peace deal with Nnamdi Kanu’s team.”

Isiguzoro, however, called on the repented Biafra firebrands to lay down their grievances and surrender to the federal government to receive clemency and acquittals.

“This is the finest hour for all intending and repented Biafran members to come out and embrace peace, we will lead them if the need arises to convince the FG and southeast Governors to accept them and rehabilitate them, for peace to return to southeast, there are over 2500 of intending and repented Biafra youths scattered across the southeast that craves for a rehabilitation program if FG had rehabilitated deadly Boko Haram members and have been reintegrated them back to the society, what is good for the Goose is equally important for the Gander, this is the best way to end up the uprising in the southeast is to free all the prisoners of conscience in their custody,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Include all detainees Include all detainees

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Include all detainees Include all detainees