Incessant invasion, harassment might force hotels to close down in Imo ― Chairman

The leadership of the Imo Hoteliers Association has raised alarm over the incessant invasion and harassment of hotels saying that the situation might force Hotels to close down.

The Chief Servant of the Association in Imo State, Chima Chukwunyere said that despite complaints made to government authorities, vehicles belonging to Hotels have been impounded several with the same amount of money collected without a receipt.

Chukwunyere while pointing an accusing finger at Emeka & Family Consultancy Firm to Imo Environmental Transformation Commission, lamented that sometimes Hotels staff are beaten up by the same consultants who also invaded hotels with touts to loot the hotel.

The latest according to him is the invasion of Amosito Hotels in Owerri and carting away properties of the hotel such as television, and laptops worth several millions of naira including an undisclosed amount of money from the receptionist.

The Chief Servant regretted that despite the warnings by the Commissioner for Transport to the consultants not to tamper with Hotel vehicles, the harrasment of Hotels and invasion has continued.

He said: “We have written a letter to them and we reminded them that the governor was specific when he declared that nobody should use that avenue to perpetrate a crime”.

Chima said that the same consultant Emeka & Family Firm who claimed to be staff of Imo Environmental Transformation Commission ENTRACO when he is not have bragged that nobody can stop him.

He said: “it is very wearisome that the government is folding arms and watching their agent carry out illegal activities that will further kill the hotel Industry”.

Adding his voice, the Secretary of Imo Hoteliers Association, Mr Michael Mbakwe regretted that the association had before now cried out to the government to intervene on incessant harrasment of Hoteliers and multiple taxations in Imo State, yet till now nothing has happened.

He said: “the situation has become worrisome that sometimes drastic must happen”.

He called on the government to organize a committee that would seat to resolve the issue bearing in mind the Hoteliers are also helping the government to reduce unemployment.

He said: “it appears the situation is more in Imo State than any other state in the country. Imo State is a place where you see the touts going about molesting people”.

Reacting to the accusations, the consultant Emeka & Family Consultancy Firm denied invading the Amosito hotel or impounding hotel vehicles.

He also denied being a consultant but rather a Co-coordinator of the Environmental Pollution Unit of ENTRACO whose duty is to control and regulate environmental Pollution in the state.





He said that before now the hotels have been written and were asked to tackle Pollution in their hotels adding that instead of the Hoteliers association doing the right thing, they are hiding under their association to do the wrong thing.

He said: “their chairman should harmonize issues by doing the right thing. What right has the Hoteliers to tell the government what to do?

