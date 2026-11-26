Tension mounted in Osogbo on Thursday evening ahead of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s second-term inauguration, following intelligence reports that suspected armed members of the proscribed National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) have infiltrated the state capital to disrupt Friday’s ceremony.

Reacting swiftly to the security threat, Governor Adeleke ordered the Osun State Commissioner of Police to immediately clamp down on the group, disperse their gathering at the Old Garage axis of Osogbo, and arrest those attempting to breach public peace.

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In a strongly worded statement issued by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the state government raised the alarm that the union members were allegedly mobilized from neighbouring South-Western states to force their way into the inauguration venue despite being banned.

“Mr Governor received reports of some NURTW members assembling at the Old Garage, Osogbo, with a view to attending the inauguration tomorrow. The reports indicate that they are armed and were brought in from some South-Western states,” Rasheed stated.

Reiterating that the NURTW remains outlawed in Osun State under the existing Park Management Law, the government distanced itself from the union and warned that any unauthorized gathering would be met with the full weight of the law.

“The state government does not recognise NURTW; its activities across the state have been proscribed. Secondly, the government did not invite the NURTW to the inauguration event.

” Any unholy assembly promoted by some elements within the NURTW is therefore an attempt to breach public peace,” the statement read.