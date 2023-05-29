Kaduna state governor, Senator Uba Sani, has pledged to run an all-inclusive government as he took over the mantle of leadership from his predecessor, Nasir El-rufai.

He made this known while delivering his acceptance speech immediately after being sworn in as the executive governor of Kaduna State.

According to Sani, ” I am deeply honoured and humbled by this privilege. Today, I pay deserved respect and tributes to all the founding fathers and contemporary leaders of Kaduna State, from the legendary Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello, to the immediate past occupant of the exalted office, the phenomenal Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufa’i. We shall remain eternally grateful to these great men for the strategic position Kaduna State continues to occupy in Nigeria.

He noted, “As our founding fathers desired, Kaduna State shall remain a center of learning and one of the leading industrial hubs in the North and the country in general.

“Indeed, I am extremely grateful to my leader and mentor, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufa’i, for building a legacy that I will easily key into to ensure that the progress of this State continues on all facets.

” I shall, as your Governor, put Kaduna State first at all times. I undertake today to keep the legendary leadership flag of Kaduna State flying very high and to continue to uphold the place of this great State as a political, economic, business, educational, and social hub in Nigeria.

He also posited that “I am well aware that leadership is not just a job but a calling; and I am very conscious of the fact that as your Governor, the safety, security, and welfare of the people of Kaduna State shall be the main focus of this administration in collaboration with the incoming members of the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

“I come prepared, very determined, and imbued with a clear vision for the continued progress of Kaduna state. I am determined to run an administration that will not shy away from making tough decisions for the greater good of our people.

” My administration shall undertake programmes and policies that will enhance productivity, encourage creativity and harness the rich diversity and cosmopolitan nature of this State. Our programmes and policies shall be people-oriented. I shall run an all-inclusive government that shall leave no one or any part of Kaduna State behind.