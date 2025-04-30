‘Inadequate personnel, poor logistics responsible for horror on Oron-Calabar waterways’

Former Police Commissioner of Anambra State, Aderemi Adeoye, has condemned the recent kidnapping of 20 passengers on the Oron-Calabar waterways, attributing the incident to the Nigerian Police Force’s insufficient personnel and resources, which leaves them struggling to address various security issues in the nation.

During an interview with Channels TV (Morning Brief) on Monday, Adeoye expressed concern about the strain on the police.

Recalled that on April 18, armed men reportedly kidnapped 20 passengers from a boat travelling from Oron in Akwa Ibom State to Calabar in Cross River State, demanding a ransom of N100 million

Adeoye emphasised that international best practice does not recommend paying kidnappers, as it provides them with financial means to obtain more weapons and carry out further attacks.

He stated, “The police will not participate in ransom negotiations or delivery, except in a supportive role to apprehend the kidnappers. The government also discourages such payments as they endanger society and increase the risk of further abductions,” he said.

He noted that victims often feel coerced into cooperating with kidnappers, due to threats to their loved ones. Although paying ransom is not ideal and is technically illegal, it occasionally occurs in desperate situations involving governments and corporations.

Adeoye commented on the Nigerian Police Force’s difficulties in tracking kidnappers, attributing this to inadequate funding for essential tracking devices.

“The Nigerian police are severely underfunded. While some advanced tracking equipment may be available in Abuja and a few other areas through private initiatives, most commands lack such resources,” he said.

He pointed out that the funds allocated to police officers are often insufficient even for basic station operations, questioning how they could acquire expensive tracking technology.

Recognising that security forces are overburdened, Adeoye called for increased investment in security measures, training, logistics and technology to strengthen their capabilities.

He urged the government to thoroughly assess the security landscape and improve the capacity of forces responsible for safeguarding over 200 million citizens, as well as visitors.

Adeoye insisted that no tactical unit should be complacent until all kidnapping victims are rescued. He encouraged collaboration and support in the efforts to free them.

The Public Relations Officer for the Cross River Police Command, on April 25, SP Irene Ugbo, noted that incidents of kidnapping on the waterways have been infrequent lately and emphasised that the police command is conducting an investigation into the most recent case.

“Security has been heightened on the Calabar estuary, with the police collaborating with other agencies like the Navy to ensure safety, and we are focusing on securing the quick release of the kidnapped passengers,” Ugbo said.

