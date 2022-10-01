Inadequate laboratory facilities, hindrance to academic performance ― Vice Chairman, Zenith Club Nigeria

Inadequate availability and utilization of laboratory facilities in Senior Secondary Schools have been identified as a hindrance to meaningful teaching and academic performance in schools.

The Vice Chairman of the Zenith Club Nigeria, Brigadier General Funsho Oyeneyin, who stated this during the donation of science laboratory equipment worth millions of Naira to Ondo Grammar School, Ondo said most teachers encountered difficulties in teaching science students with no practical work to enhance the meaningful learning process.

Oyeneyin said the need to address these difficulties and to improve students’ performances in science-related subjects and examinations, is responsible for the donation of multi-million Naira science equipment by Zenith Club of Nigeria.

He recommended that the laboratories in the senior secondary schools should be equipped by the government in conjunction with the stakeholders with teachers adequately trained on the effective utilization of the facilities.

Speaking during the donation of the science laboratory equipment, the Vice Chairman of the Zenith Club Nigeria, Brigadier General Funsho Oyeneyin, said the aim was to facilitate the effective teaching and learning of science subjects in the school, which is pivotal to national growth and development.

Oyeneyin who stressed the need to encourage young students to embrace and study sciences said science and technology are the future of the world, said the club is passionate about the development of the educational sector, most especially the development of science education to sustain societal growth.

The Vice President of the club said the club had over the years, embarked on several projects to contribute to the development of Ondo city and said “this year, Ondo Grammar School, Ondo has been chosen as the lucky beneficiary of the Zenith Club Program.

“Having decided to choose Ondo Grammar School as the beneficiary of the 2022 Program, the Principal was approached to furnish the Club with their requirements for the three Laboratories viz; Physics, Chemistry and Biology

“They classified their requirements into first priority and second priority. I am glad to announce that the Zenith Club has provided not only the first priority equipment but also the second priority.

“Indeed, the Club apart from meeting the entire Laboratory requirements as listed by the Principal has even gone beyond what they asked for but also provided the School equipment that was not included in their list but we felt will be necessary and will enhance the teaching of those science subjects in the school.

While speaking on past projects embarked upon by the club, Oyeneyin said “the Zenith Club of Nigeria was formed in 1982 solely by Ondo indigenes with the cardinal objective of advancing the Human Capital Development of the Ondo Kingdom with a particular focus on the youth.

“To realize this objective, Zenith Club has over the years, embarked on several projects in the city. Some of these projects include; the renovation of Methodist Grammar School, Oke Agunia, Ondo in 2016 and the training of over 40 Ondo youth in Information Communication Technology.

“The idea is to equip youth with additional skills in the use of Computers to make them more competitive in the labour market. This training took place in two phases.

This is to ensure that these youths are positively occupied to keep them out of mischief. Zenith Club has also embarked on a Scholarship Program to support Ondo indigenes with the requisite qualifications for university education to pursue their dreams.





He, however, said the gesture will be replicated in other deserving institutions within the city as resolved by the club and said the club will set up a monitoring system to determine the impact of our interventions on the performance of the students in WAEC and NECO Exams.

The state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, while speaking during the presentation, said his administration will continue to give priority to education saying education and child development is essential in the development of any nation.

Akeredolu who was represented by Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mrs Lola Fagbemi, said the development of education should not be left in the hands of government but solicited the cooperation of private and Corporate organizations to uplift the sector.

He commended the club for joining hands to lift education and bring education to the doorsteps of the people of Ondo and said “this gesture is worthy of emulation. The contribution will go a long way to developing and uplifting science education in the state. I want to call on the school authorities and the students to make judicious use of the materials.

Appreciating the club, the Assistant Senior Prefect, Akinnbinnu Testimony commended the club for its gesture, assuring that the school and the students would make use of the opportunity given to them.

