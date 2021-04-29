Inadequate funding of education responsible for insecurity, unemployment ― NASU

The Non-Academic Staff Union, NASU, of Educational and Associated Institutions has attributed the continued inadequate funding of education to many crises, especially insecurity, unemployment among others challenges being experienced in the country.

The Deputy President of NASU, comrade Sadauki Mohammed during the regular meeting of the Colleges of Education Trade Group Council at the Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo, said massive investment in the education of youths remains the only formula for reversing the negative trend of insecurity and poverty in the country.

Mohammed who maintained that the failures of government in education and youths empowerment were largely responsible for Nigeria’s current distress advised the government at all levels to stop paying lip service to the education sector and should put a stop to the indiscriminate establishment of tertiary institutions that are poorly funded.

He said “the education sector in Nigeria has over the years been battered due to underfunding which left a huge decay in infrastructure begging for attention at all levels be it primary, secondary or tertiary.

“Nigeria is currently losing her best brains to other countries of the world in the name of seeking greener pasture due to unfulfilled dream at home, while certificates acquired from Nigeria universities are rated poorly outside the country.

“Huge amount of money is equally leaving our economy to pay tuition fees in schools attended by children of the rich in Europe and America.”

He, however, traced the low budgetary allocations of the education sector to the insecurity in the country saying many Nigerians have been living in fear.

“This is a very dangerous pointer to failure of government in her primary role of securing the lives and properties of Nigerians.

“The spate of insecurity has started affecting our education sector as schools are now being closed down on account of insecurity while the government that is supposed to provide security has come out to tell Nigerians that that cannot secure all schools.

“It is a clear indication that the security architecture of Nigeria is failing if it has not completely failed. Government should therefore wake up from its slumber and come with a workable security template to secure Nigerians as we cannot continue in the current state of insecurity of lives and properties.”

Muhammed also condemned the moves by the National Assembly to remove the legislation on the minimum wage from the Exclusive legislative list to the Concurrent legislative list.

He described the development as an anti-workers bill saying the number of states government have failed to implement the minimum wage.

He said, “We urged the House of Representatives to do justice to the bill by throwing it into the waste bin where it truly belongs.”

In his welcome address, the Provost of ACE, commended the union for making the life of its member better saying the present leadership has been engaging the school management constructively.

He advised the leadership of the NASU to continue engaging the federal government on the IPPIS in order to resolve all the grey areas.

