Political scientist and public administration, Professor Tunji Olaopa, has said that making strategic transformation ideas work for the benefit of the people is the only challenge the country has and not a lack of ideas.

Professor Olaopa stated this on Friday during the public presentation of his book, The Unending Quest for Reform: An Intellectual Memoir, at the University of Ibadan.

He said the country is blessed with talents who had given theoretical ideas for the development of the country, adding that the only problem remains a leader who has the political will and foresight to implement those ideas in order to take Nigeria to greater heights.

The founder of Ibadan School of Government and Public Policy, however, expressed optimism that the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has started on the right footing with some of the steps it had taken so far.

Olaopa said: “I am very impressed with the thinking that has gone into the thinking of the New Hope agenda of the president. I am excited that he is looking for the best hands to run the government.

“The truth of the matter is that it is not difficult to get the blueprint to take Nigeria forward, but the bottom line is execution.

“However, I think the president has started on a good course. The quality of people he has appointed as advisers so far are the best people around and this shows that what he did in Lagos, he wants to take to a higher ground.

“However, just like I had said, everything will now boil down to execution of those lofty ideas of his.

“I am, however, an unrepentant optimist about Nigeria’s future and I know we will definitely get the execution of our ideas right.”