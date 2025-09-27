In Sokoto, we are open to dialogue with bandits who are ready to denounce violence — Col. Usman, SA Security

Colonel (Dr) Ahmed Abdul Usman is the Special Adviser on Security to Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State. A retired senior military officer and Doctor of Security Intelligence, Usman was recently honoured as an International Senior Fellow Member of the Advanced Institute of Professional Security and Intelligence Studies, Nigeria. In this interview, he sheds light on the security challenges facing Sokoto State and outlines the strategic efforts of the state government to address banditry and insecurity. OLAKUNLE MARUF brings the excerpts.

Let’s begin with the security situation in Sokoto State. What specific steps has the government taken so far to tackle the menace of banditry?

Thank you. The government of Sokoto State, under the leadership of His Excellency Governor Ahmed Aliyu, has adopted a multi-faceted approach to address the insecurity caused by bandits and Lakurawa. We have invested heavily in equipping our security agencies with brand-new patrol vehicles and motorcycles to enhance mobility and response time. Additionally, we established a state-owned security outfit, the Sokoto Community Guard Corps, to complement the efforts of conventional security agencies.

The establishment of the Sokoto Community Guard Corps is a notable move. Could you shed more light on the role this corps plays?

Certainly. The Sokoto Community Guard Corps is a grassroots initiative composed of carefully selected individuals who understand the terrain and local dynamics of our communities. Their role is to support intelligence gathering, assist in surveillance operations, and collaborate with security forces to deter and respond to threats. Their presence has already proven instrumental in several parts of the state.

Beyond logistics and personnel, what other support mechanisms has the state put in place for security operatives?

One of our immediate actions was the restoration of monthly allowances for security operatives, which had been suspended by the previous administration. This move has boosted morale among personnel. Furthermore, we hold regular inter-agency security meetings where we share intelligence, assess progress, and plan coordinated responses to emerging threats.

There has been talk about supporting victims of banditry. What kind of support is the government providing?

The government recognises the trauma and displacement caused by these attacks. We have been providing relief materials, medical support and, where necessary, temporary shelters for victims. Our goal is to help them regain a sense of normalcy and ensure they are not left behind in our fight against insecurity.

Recently, you mentioned the possibility of negotiating with bandits willing to lay down their arms. Can you elaborate on that?

Yes, that’s correct. While our priority remains defeating criminal elements through lawful means, we are also open to dialogue with any bandits who are ready to denounce violence and reintegrate into society. However, such negotiations would be conditional, transparent and closely monitored. It is not a blanket amnesty, but a strategic peace-building initiative aimed at lasting stability in the region.

Some people may see negotiating with bandits as rewarding crime. How do you respond to that concern?

It is a valid concern. However, we must distinguish between genuine repentance and tactical deception. Our security and intelligence agencies are well-equipped to make that distinction. The ultimate goal is peace and security for our people. If laying down arms by some of these actors will prevent further bloodshed, then it is a path worth exploring, with caution and firmness.

ALSO READ: FULL LIST: 43 past Olubadan of Ibadanland

What is your message to the people of Sokoto State regarding the ongoing security challenges?

I want to assure the people of Sokoto that we are not resting. We are fully committed to restoring peace and ensuring their safety. I also urge communities to support security agencies with timely and accurate information. Together, we can defeat this menace and build a secure Sokoto for all.

Thank you for your time and your insights, Col. Usman.

Thank you. It’s always a pleasure to keep the public informed.