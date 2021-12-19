In ‘Serikin Kudi’, Jumabee taps Obi Umuniligbo’s dexterity liver new tune Pop

Popular afro pop singer, Jumabee has tapped the influence of versatile singer Obi Umuniligbo to give their fans something to dance and enjoy this festive season with the song entitled Serikin Kudi.

Laced with vibes typical of eastern Nigerian tune, Serikin Kudi is that song that creates the imagination of how class, social status and wealth go together, the song revolves around lifestyle.

Jumabee a constant hitmaker whose last song Kogi, featured Bella Shmurda, Pocolee and Dami Adenuga has continued to enjoy airplay has followed it up with Serikin Kudi, a song that displays versatility as he serenades the Igbo-themed beats to deliver an excellent verse.

While Obi Umuniligbo comes through with an epic vocal delivery radiating seamlessly through the chorus, hook and verse, the song will no doubt pierce through speakers this festive season.

Obi Umuniligbo’s performance on the song says a lot about his ability to expose music lovers to the beauty of Igbo indigenous tune in a way beats one’s imagination.

On “Serikin Kudi”, Jumabee said he and Umuniligbo created a vibe that is irresistible in gatherings of fun-loving people, adding that he could not wait to start hearing and seeing the effect the song would make this festive time.