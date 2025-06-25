In search of happiness

As young children, we simply can’t wait to grow up, complete schooling, and ‘enjoy’ the trills of adulthood – earn money, have your own house, drive your own car, and so on. And the major stressors at that age usually revolve around ‘must-pass’ exams, peer acceptance, being popular, and so on.

As we hit adulthood, our goals change to having a good job, earning good money, and starting a family. Upon achieving these milestones, we then realise that a good job is not just about the prestige or the salary you are being paid. Are you happy doing your job? Are you excited to show up at work? Do you enjoy the interactions around the job you do? Similarly, it is not all about starting a family, but is it with someone that makes you happy?

And as we eventually hit mid-life and then old age, do we look back at our lives and are we content and proud of how we have lived and what we have achieved? Overall, through the phases of life, it becomes clear that our goals change over time. But the underlying constant is a desire to be happy and content with our lot in life. What is true happiness and how can we pursue this elusive goal?

What is happiness?

Happiness is a subjective emotion that means different things to different people. Happiness is a positive emotional state characterised by joy, contentment, satisfaction, and fulfillment. It is often associated with pleasant experiences like love, friendship, success, good health and achieving goals or desires. Is it an attainable state of well-being or is it merely an illusion that is difficult to attain? Happiness is not an illusion, as it is as real as any other emotion you might feel. All we need is a good understanding of the state, and how to acquire and retain it.

There is an important distinction to be made between transient feelings of joy when one attains a desired goal or passes an examination/gets a job/promotion, and so on; and the persistent feeling of contentment and inner joy that is longstanding. The latter is what we are more interested in here.

Secondly, happiness is not a goal that can be attained and then pocketed, such that it will simply abide with you forever and ever. It is a never-ending pursuit that necessitates constant nurturing and sustenance. Many people claim that they will be happy once they get a promotion, marry, have children, build their own house, and so on. However, when they attain these milestones, they only enjoy it for a brief moment before reverting to their pre-existing normal state and start feeling disgruntled with their lot, as they now aspire for something else.

Happiness comes from contentment

Thus, we must conclude that happiness is a state of mind, that comes from contentment with one’s circumstances and that is not tied to the aprons of outward milestones. It is a conscious decision to make the best of one’s circumstances, change negative situations that are causing distress, and generally be optimistic and upbeat about life and what it has to offer. It is also confidence in our own ability to act on our circumstances and environment to alter unpleasant circumstances, while jealously guarding our emotional tranquility.

In some forms of therapy, therefore, we commonly state that it is not the external circumstances of your life that really matter. No. What matters is how you interpret the circumstances to yourself and how you allow them to impact your thoughts, emotions, and behaviour.

For instance, you have failed an important examination and you are naturally upset about it. If you tell yourself that you tried your very best and still failed, then you are more likely to be inconsolable and miserable and simply give up.

However, if you perform honest introspection and pinpoint the weak areas that you underperformed in, you are more likely to have renewed impetus to overcome those weak areas by preparing better and working really hard the next time. Therein, lies the key to success via the willingness to take one’s fate in your hands and work really hard to change the situation.

When you succeed in passing the exams, you would have boosted your self-confidence and sense of self-satisfaction – critical building blocks to your persistent state of contentment and happiness in the long run.

How about when the situation is outside your control? Such as economic recession or absence of the naira? The greatest fallacy is to imagine that you are helpless and powerless. No matter the circumstances, you will always have options. Solutions may come from an option to sidestep the issue, explore alternatives, change strategies or location, and so on. It may involve resigning from a job, ending a relationship, or relocating within or outside the country. But we are never, ever without options.