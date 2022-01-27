In Nigeria, not much makes sense

Scientists are wrong. Human beings are not made of atoms; they are made of stories. It is why we want to sing and draw, tell each other about our lives and our hopes, talk about the wonders in our lives and the wonders that we dream about. These dreams – this art – are what make us get up each day, smile, and go forward into the world. In Nigeria, we seek refuge in God, pray about everything, blame everyone but ourselves, then, soon we forget. And our art is to forget, painfully we forget and very quickly too.

Stories of death, brutal death, corruption, maladministration, poor leadership and in some cases, total lack of governance abound and we carry on; we may never know the number of people that die every day, until death takes someone you know.

We have a short fuse memory, preferring to largely forget very quickly from a point of learning slowly, we either never remember or we choose to totally forget.

Hanifa’s case is like the, “Mocking bird, you are accused of insulting the king.” It asked when it would have time to insult the king, seeing that it must sing two hundred songs in the morning, two hundred in the afternoon, and two hundred at night, mixing it all up with some frolicsome notes

Why should the President be involved in a matter that the law should ordinarily take its course, why all the drama for a seemingly straightforward case? Truth is that nothing is straightforward in Nigeria; the law, our politics, the people, our education, our health, the governance systems and structures.

The fact is that many people, including the killers, are sick, we have psychopaths, there are not just bandits, killers, kidnappers or terrorists; we do not have healers, or a solution to bring about healing because few things make sense.

While one weeps, one can still see. However, no matter how accommodating one is, one should never take leave of one’s good judgement. I am personally accommodating of the present crop of leaders, but I do not see where they are bringing cure from, they still cannot seem to figure out how to make sense of the Nigerian project, in few months albeit weeks, we would have moved on, how long would we go on like this.

