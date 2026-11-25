DANIEL Rufai turns real-life events into works of art. His painting of migrant care workers in chains, Jailer, is currently on display at IITA, an exhibition exploring deception and perfidy till eternity at the National Museum of Unity, Ibadan. The exhibition takes its name from the Yoruba expression Itànjẹ, Ìréjẹ, Títí Ayé, translated by the organisers as “Deception and Perfidy Till Eternity.” Curated by the artist, Tunde Odunlade, the exhibition opened on 19 November, and will run until 8 December.

Three figures stand with their backs to the viewer, dressed in striped uniforms, with a chain binding their ankles to a heavy ball lying on the ground. Above them, a white banner carries a bold message: BREAK THIS CHAIN.

The story behind Jailer began on 28 September 2026, when more than 400 migrant workers gathered outside the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, to protest proposed changes to the United Kingdom’s immigration rules.

Organised as part of the Fair Visa campaign by the public service union UNISON, the demonstration saw many of the workers arrive wearing chains and carrying iron balls. They also sang Jailer, the 2007 song by the Nigerian singer, Asa.

The workers were protesting a proposed extension of the qualifying period for permanent settlement in the UK. Under the proposed changes, careworkers and other lower-paid public service employees could have to wait 15 years, instead of five, before becoming eligible to settle permanently.

Many of these workers hold visas sponsored by their employers, which can make it difficult to leave a job without putting their right to stay at risk.

In the painting, a dark strip along the left edge of the canvas reads: KING’S DOCK • LIVERPOOL • 28.09.26. In the top corner, a clock shows the figure 5 crossed out and replaced with a red 15, a reference to the proposed change in the waiting period. A small card on the right carries the title of Asa’s song, and a faint pencilled note beneath it begins with the words “four hundred”.

None of the faces is shown. The protesters argue that the terms, under which they were recruited to the UK, are being changed after their arrival, a grievance that fits the exhibition’s theme.

Permanent Secretary of the Oyo State Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Alhaji H. A. Bello, declared the exhibition open.

Guest Speaker, Professor Ademola Araoye, a former head of the office for consolidation at the United Nations Mission in Liberia, spoke on the theme. He said the deception and perfidy addressed by the exhibition would not go on indefinitely.

“Deception and perfidy won’t last forever,” he said.

The exhibition is presented by the Visual Artists Gallery Owners Network (VAGON) and the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), with support from the Tunde Odunlade Culture and Art Foundation.

The artist

Rufai is from Epe, Lagos State. He began making art as a child, drawing/painting with pencil from a young age, before moving on to the canvases he is known for today.

He now works in acrylic/mixed media. According to his artist statement, each painting begins with research into the public record of an event, including news reports, the findings of judicial panels, reports by human rights organisations and the accounts of witnesses.

His canvases carry stencilled dates, such as 20.10.20 or 04.08.24, and a dark strip naming the place where an event happened. His figures are usually shown from behind, and a target of green, white and red rings appears in several of the works.

His approach recalls the view of the American singer and civil rights campaigner Nina Simone, who said that “an artist’s duty, as far as I’m concerned, is to reflect the times.”

Explaining his work, Rufai said: “Injustice survives by staying invisible. My brush takes that away.”

The Heroes Past series

Jailer is one of five paintings in Rufai’s series Heroes Past. The title is taken from Arise, O Compatriots, Nigeria’s national anthem at the time of the #EndSARS protests, which protesters sang at the Lekki Toll Gate in 2020. Nigeria readopted Nigeria, We Hail Thee as its anthem in 2024.

The other paintings in the series are about the Lekki Toll Gate shooting in 2020, the killings in Kuru Karama and Dogo Nahawa, Plateau State, in 2010, the bombing of St. Rita’s Catholic Church, Malali, Kaduna, in 2012, and the riot outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham, England, in August 2024.

The Rotherham painting, They Watched From the Windows: Rotherham, 04.08.24, was exhibited in 2024 at the Tunde Odunlade Arts and Culture Connexions, Bodija, Ibadan. It shows the scene from inside a hotel room, where an adult and a child look out at fires in the street.

A line written on the wall reads: “we came here to be safe.”

They Watched From the Windows: Rotherham, 04.08.24, at the Tunde Odunlade Arts and Culture Connexions, Bodija, Ibadan, in 2024.

Photo: courtesy of the artist

Rufai’s painting of the Lekki Toll Gate shooting was exhibited at Ara Studio in 2022, while Same Soil, on the Jos killings, was shown at Artitude, Abeokuta, in 2025. The Jos painting has also been exhibited outside Nigeria, at the Centre for National Culture, Greater Accra, in Ghana.