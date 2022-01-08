In grand style, Mo Abudu inspires fans on New Year day

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EbonyLife Media, Mo Abudu, on New Year day, reached out to her fans, inspiring them with quotes and wishes.

She engaged her fans via her Facebook page, with three pictures of her wearing a green gown. In each of the pictures was inscribed short motivational quotes she attributed to herself.

The three quotes are: “Let your dreams scare you”, “Be inspired by what you see”, and “Create it and be it.”

She noted that over the years, she has found out that she only starts to act on pursuing her dreams, once she finds them big, scary and audacious.

“I need to challenge myself into action – to achieve my goals. I need to be out of my comfort zone to be performing at my best,” she wrote. “I pray that the year 2022 is the year that our big dreams become our reality, no matter how scary they might appear to be at the time.”

Mo Abudu also noted that nine out of ten times, the things people complain about are problems and business opportunities waiting for them. She enjoined her fans to keep their eyes glued on challenges that can become major opportunities for them to explore.

“We live in a world that constantly tells us what to do, how to act, what to be,” she wrote. “Knowing how to be true to self and live the life we want can be a challenge.”

She added that one thing that does not let people down if they listen, is their inner voice. She charged her fans to go with their guts, to trust their instincts, to follow their intuition, and to listen to your inner voice.

“At times, our inner voice may have a challenge getting through to us if there is too much noise and clutter,” she wrote. “Our inner voice is going to speak up more often when it knows we are open and listening.”