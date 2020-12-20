In five years time, Nollywood would’ve gone farther than Hollywood ― Tosin Igho

The son of renowned film and television Legend Peter Igho, Tosin Igho popularly known as Igho Films has said that Nollywood would have gone farther than Hollywood in the next five years.

Tosin made this known to Tribune Online in a telephone interview conducted in Lagos.

Igho, who is currently one of the leading movie directors in Nigeria’s movie industry, called on upcoming communicators to be their best in order to speed up to time as development ensued in all facets.

He, however, noted that challenges would come their way but it takes patience for a thread to be passed into a needle.

“I am very optimistic that in the next five years Nollywood would have gone farther than Hollywood considering all the necessary requisite factors in film-making.

“So, I would advise the upcoming communicators to be the best they can by speeding up in acquiring the needed skills to attain the height in order not to get overwhelmed when the achievement comes.

“It is also imperative to know that success is not a bed of roses as there are challenges but it takes patience and perseverance to pass a thread through a needle,” Igho stated.

While speaking on his works as a filmmaker, he said that his films can be soul-lifting as it gives hope to those who are in need of it.

Igho, who admires aesthetic cinematography, complex plot and thought out character development, said his films are sources of inspiration to the unborn generations as films are timeless.

He disclosed that filmmaking is his main outlet of creativity as he would have thought creativity is difficult.

“My films can be used to pass messages of hope to people in need as well as to inspiring the generations to come as film is timeless.

“I would have thought being creative would be so hard, filmmaking is my main outlet of creativity,” he said.

Some of Tosin’s major tv content includes“Once Upon A Time”, “The Eve “ Seven” Judging Matters “ Love Come Back” and he’s currently working on “Nneka The Pretty Serpent” which is set to hit the cinema on Friday, December 18, 2020.

Tosin took over from his father Peter Igho as an Executive producer, he succeeded in the show business and now at about the same age, has a solid number of credits under his belt.

At the AMVCA Awards in 2020, Tosin Igho picked up an award for Best Picture Editor for his work ‘Seven’, which stars Efa Iwara, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Sadiq Daba, Patrick Diabuah, Daddy Showkey, and a few others. On the same day, his father Peter Igho also bagged the highly revered Industry Merit Award at this seventh edition of the awards.

The duo made AMVCA history as the first father and son to win the AMVCAs on the same night.

Tosin Igho has a Bachelor’s degree in Visual Effects from the prestigious AFDA in Cape Town, South Africa. He would go on to bag another Bachelors in cinematography and Film Production. He is the CEO of a popular film company, IGHO Films, and Managing director of Remote Pictures.

One of his most recent films, Seven, confirms that Tosin Igho is one of the best movie directors out of Nigeria, and Africa by extension.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE