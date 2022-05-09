In 2 weeks time, I will name those behind insecurity in Imo ― Uzodinma

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, said the delay in not naming those behind insecurity in the state as earlier promised was because the security agencies called and pleaded with him that they were already investigating the matter.

It would be recalled that the Imo State helmsman had some weeks back cried out that he had identified the politicians fueling insecurity in the state, expressing his readiness to name them publicly.

The governor had claimed that politicians against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were behind the killings and maiming in the state.

Uzodinma made this known, while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Lagos , but assured that in the next two weeks, the names of the sponsors would be revealed when the security agencies would have completed their investigation.

The governor disclosed that the security agencies pleaded at the meeting he had with them that naming the sponsors when investigation was still going on could jeopardise the efforts at addressing the menace.

“The last time I contacted them a few days ago, they requested for two more weeks. I do hope that in two weeks, the report would be ready and then it would be made public to Nigerians,” the governor said.





On the 2023 presidency, Governor Uzodinma noted that the South-East zone was “strongly hungry” for the position, saying that there was a national sympathy for the South-East to produce the next president.

This was just as he posited that

there was nothing wrong in the multitude of aspirants eyeing the presidential ticket of APC, as according to him, the more the merrier and the development an indication that the ruling party remained the dominant platform in the country.

He, however, quickly said there was need for the zone to reach out to other zones in the country, saying the situation currently in the political scene in the country could compare with what occurred in 1999 when the two presidential candidates that emerged on the two main parties in the country were Yoruba.

He expressed the hope that the party and the opposition would zone their ticket to the region to make the actualization of Igbo Presidency a fait accompli.

“Every political party is after candidates’ capacity to win elections. In the South-East, we are in strong hunger to produce the President of Nigeria.

“There is a national sympathy for the South-East to produce the president. What will make it work is for the two leading political parties to produce candidates from the South-East geopolitical zone.

“Let PDP produce a South-Easterner as their presidential candidate. Let APC also produce a South-Easterner as their presidential candidate.

“With this, we would have centralised this power-sharing in a manner that it has become all-inclusive and justice and equity would have been seen to be done,” the governor said.

Uzodinma commended President Muhammadu Buhari whom he said had been very supportive to his administration in the last two years.

Speaking on the recent Supreme Court judgement which ceded the controversial 17 oil wells to Rivers State, the governor said it was too early to celebrate or cry, noting that the appeal filed by the Rivers State government only succeeded partially.

The governor, who maintained that the affected oil wells belonged to Imo State, said his administration would await the full details of the judgement before deciding on the next line of action, adding, “Until we see the details, if there are areas that are not clear, we can apply for a review.”