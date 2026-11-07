In 10 years’ time, Ikenne will be London of Nigeria—Kunle Soname, Chairman of ValueJet, Remo Stars Football Club

In this interview, the Chairman of ValueJet and Remo Stars Football Club, Adekunle Soname, who is the Grand Finale Chairman for the 50th Ereke Day Festival, speaks on his decade-long involvement in Ereke Day celebrations, interest in youth development and motivation for siting a FIFA-graded stadium in Ikenne. TAOHEED ADEGBITE and ADAM MOSADIOLUWA report.

We’re aware that almost everyone who is anyone in Ikenne Remo must be a member of one of the social clubs or ‘Egbe Ibile’ under the IDA. As the Chairman of the grand finale of 50th Ereke Day celebrations, which of these do you belong to and since when?

I belong to the Imole of Ikenne. That’s one of the socio-cultural clubs that make up the IDA itself. I’ve been privileged to be part of this Ereke Day since its inception. I’ve been part of this for the past 50 years. My parents are from here. My late dad was from here, my mum is from here. So, right from childhood, I come home every Ereke Day to celebrate with my parents, of course, when I was quite young, and then I’ve actually been very consistent, probably only when I went to school, you know, when I had to write the exams or something like that, there was a break. But in 50 years, I would have participated in a minimum of 43 or 44 editions.

You have a lot of investments across the world and here in Ikenne, especially the Remo City stadium which is the home of your football club, Remo Stars and Beyond Limit academy, among other facilities. Many people may want to ask you what motivated that decision to site it here in Ikenne?

It couldn’t have been elsewhere. Where else—where else can it be? I’m Ikenne. We, the citizens of Ikenne here, we have a very, very deep-rooted, primordial sentiment for Ikenne.

That’s why you see people coming from as far as Australia, New Zealand to come and celebrate Ereke Day with us on a yearly basis. A lot of primordial sentiments for people from here. And I think the credit should be given to our parents, you know. This was what we grew up with, that Ikenne is the best, Ikenne is where you need to be. That had been ingrained into our subconscious.

So, it’s only natural that we come here, try to do everything we can to help the community. The community is just community-driven. This Ikenne is community-driven. And I’m not saying there’s been no government impact, I mean, of course, the government has been there. I mean, and we’ve been lucky to have fantastic sons and daughters from here. Obafemi Awolowo from here, Tai Solarin from here, our former vice president, Yemi Osinbajo from here. So, you can imagine that we’ve had lots of great and notable people in this small, tiny community. In fact, it’s shocking that Ikenne has the highest number of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) compared to any community in Nigeria. That’s shocking, isn’t it?

You’re from Ikenne and you’ve been a part of this Ereke Day for more than four decades. We saw the ultra-modern complex you constructed and handed over to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to be used as Area Command in Ikenne Remo. Can you talk about this, among others?

To be honest with you, it’s only God that gives the enablement for me to be able to do what I do. Of course, a lot more still needs to be done, so it’s a never-ending task. We keep going on. As long as it’s the interest of my community, you can always count on me.

We now live in a generation where many young people are disconnected from their tradition and culture. How do you think this Ereke Day celebration can help young people to be more involved in their culture?

This is a peculiar one because it’s a landmark edition, this 50th. This ceremony has started close to two weeks ago. There’s football, there’s marathon, there’s so many things, for this year. Tomorrow (Friday), minimum of 20,000 youths will be in this community, felicitating with us. It’s a huge event. I mean, on a yearly basis, consistently. People come from far and near to celebrate this event. And it’s not old people that are doing it —same as young people. And that was how we were coming too when we were much younger. And now, more than ever before, you see a lot more people coming in; even kids that live abroad, they always want to come for Ereke. Once they taste it once, they always want to come back. It’s a fantastic atmosphere.

Based on what we have seen here or probably heard from people, it’s safe to say you have so much interest in youth development. Can you share with us your motivation for doing all you do, especially for the youths?

So, I’ve been slightly fortunate in life. At a point in my life, I was a politician. You may or may not know that. In fact, I was a local government chairman for three years. And we started a football team back then, 2003, ‘4, and ‘5, around that. And then it became clear to me that youth development is a crime reduction strategy. The money you don’t spend on youth development, you will end up spending it on security. So, it is easier and it yields more and better results to spend on youth development rather than spending double on security.

That was made clear to me when I was in government. And that has remained with me ever since that look, youth development, youth development, youth development. Keep them off the streets, keep them off vices, keep them off crime, because in this country, no matter how rich you are, you are still very poor. This is a country that you can be driving on the road and you’re not sure that you’re not just going to find some youths blocking the road, just walking across the road for something very small, something silly. You know, and that can keep you there for hours. Yes, of course, you will call the Police, they will quell it, they will…but that is not all. So, why don’t we do things that would discourage the youths from participating in such activities?

And that’s where I stand, you know. That’s what informs my trying to contribute my little quota into youth development.

Let’s talk a bit more about Ikenne Ereke Day, as the chairman of the grand finale. What are your expectations for this year’s celebration? And where do you see this town in the next 10 years?

Okay. For this year, the crux of my speech on Saturday (today) will be cooperation. We need to come together in this town, because there’s a lot more that brings us together than what divides us. What divides us are just very tiny things. So, we cannot allow these tiny things to divide us in this community. I will be speaking on that, and I think it is very, very important because I’m beginning to see some small, small things that are not very pleasing.

So, in 10 years’ time, I’m praying and hoping that Ikenne will be the London of Nigeria; in terms of the kind of people we have, the kind of what the community looks like. That’s what we hope in the next 10 years. And we will work towards that. I mean, of course, I just said London; by London, I mean Nigeria. I’m saying it will be a community of envy among its peers.

Is there any plan to use the Ereke Day Festival as a platform to invite people from overseas, from abroad, to invest in Ikenne as a town?

Well, I don’t even think we need Ereke Day to do that, because we’re already doing that. There are quite a couple of initiatives that both the Ikenne diaspora and even non-Ikenne people are putting their money into this community. And I can tell you, there’s a Gateway Polo Club that is coming up just right behind us here. The people behind it are not from Ikenne. They are not. And that is something that will be a landmark thing for us here. There’s an industrial park on the (Sagamu) Express, on the Ikenne side of the road, that they’re trying to put together. The people behind it are not from Ikenne. So, there are quite a lot of initiatives that are coming up in this our beautiful city.