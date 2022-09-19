IMSU pulls out of ASUU strike, resumes academic session

The management of the Imo state university (IMSU), on Monday, announced her withdrawal from the almost ongoing seven months strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The institute has also announced that it has opened the university for academic activities.

This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Owerri on Monday through the IMSU, Public Relations Officer, Ralph Njoku.

He said that the decision was taken by the management that should they continue to delay that the school would lose so many students who are desirous of education especially applicants who were yet to be matriculated.

According to him, the school has no issue with ASSU and that the decision was to prevent any action to shortchange the next generation.

He said: “The management has decided to open the university for academic activities. We don’t have any issue with ASSU we just open the school for academic activities. Lecturers who are willing will now come to start lecturing.”

He said that the management took the decision in order not to shortchange the next generation.

He said: “just like the 2022 applicants, we have not even matriculated them and we are coming up with 2022/2023, if we keep delaying we will lose so many people who are desirous of University education. So, we felt it is time to hold the bull by the horn.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Who Is Ethan Nwaneri, English Premier League’s Youngest Player Ever?

Nigerian born Arsenal wonderkid, Ethan Nwaneri, made history on Sunday when he became the youngest player ever to play in the English Premier League after coming off the bench for Fabio Vieira in a 3-0 win against Brentford at just 15 years and 181 days old…

Fire Guts Seven Flats In Kwara

Early Sunday morning inferno reportedly engulfed a building of about seven flats in the Ilorin metropolis, Kwara State. Tribune Online gathered that the incident that happened at about 2:58 am was caused by a power surge…

2023: Peter Obi Lacks Capacity To Solve Security Challenges ― Oshiomhole





Two-term Edo State governor and former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has claimed that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, lacks the capacity to address the security challenges facing the country…

Why Unethical Practices Are Rife In Insurance —Ogunbiyi

Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, Chairman of Mutual Benefits Assurance Group, speaks about the challenges plaguing the insurance industry. He also speaks on his journey to the top. Excerpts by SULAIMON OLANREWAJU…