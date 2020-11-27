Improving welfare of women farmers

The National Gender Policy on Agriculture says that women carry about 80 per cent of agricultural production in Nigeria and there is an urgent need for the women farmers to be empowered and support them with agricultural inputs.

The six trillion Naira spent on food importation between the year 2016 and 2019 is a serious concern. While the agricultural budget for 2021 is only 1.3 per cent of the total budget, which is far below the Maputo Declaration and the International best standard.

The wasteful expenditure proposals in the agriculture budgets have been outlined for the year 2021. While the Centre For Social Justice Organisations has made a lot of recommendations on how the agricultural sectors can be improved upon, especially as it concerns small scale women farmers in Nigeria and they also stressed the need for the effective implementations of the 2021 budgets. There is indeed a need to take into considerations in the budget, the welfare of women farmers and plan for them.

Michael Adedotun Oke,

talentupgradeglobalconcept@gmail.com

