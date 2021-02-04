Improvement in cancer screening, treatment boosting patients’ survival rate ― AGPMPN

By Ifedayo Ogunyemi
The Association of General and Private Medical Practitioner of Nigeria (AGPMPN), Ogun State chapter has attributed the survival rate of cancer patients globally to the improvements in the enlightenment, screening and treatment of cancer.

This is just as the association noted that the breast, prostate and lungs remain the leading organs affected by cancer.

State Chairman of the association, Dr Rabiu Kusimo, said this in a statement on Thursday to commemorate this year’s World Cancer Day.

While citing a 2018 World Health Organisation (WHO) study, Kusimo stressed that one out of every six deaths, globally, was caused by cancer, urging people with symptoms to submit themselves early for treatment.

The statement reads in part: “According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018.

“Globally, about 1 in 6 deaths is due to cancer. This is really alarming and calls for concerted efforts of all to help us all. The survival rates are improving for many types of cancer, thanks to increased enlightenment, improvements in cancer screening and cancer treatment all over the word. The breast, the prostate and the lungs appear to be leading organs affected by cancer.

“On this day and in line with the year’s theme, the attention of the public is hereby drawn to individual kits for prevention, early detection and treatment of cancer.”

