A member of the House of Representatives representing the Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency, Honourable Shina Peller, has charged Muslims to improve on all the good deeds carried out during the Ramadan period, and pray for Nigeria to progress.

Peller, who is the Ayedero of Yorubaland, stated this on Friday in his goodwill message to Muslims on the occasion of the 2023 Eid-ul-Fitri.

The Ayedero of Yorubaland recalled that while in Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj, he prayed fervently for peace to reign in Nigeria and for the country to progress beyond human imagination. He, therefore, cautioned Nigerians to desist from cursing their leaders but to pray for them. He added that doing so has a direct or indirect impact on them, the governed.

Also, Peller cautioned those who are not pleased with the outcome of the just concluded general election against taking the law into their hand through violence but advised them to challenge it peacefully in court, reminding all that it is God who gives power to whoever he so wishes.

Moreover, Ayedero enjoined all to spread love, preach peace and embrace unity in the overall interest of the country and to achieve a better Nigeria that all will be proud of.

The statement read “As we witness another occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend my best wishes and greetings to fellow Muslim brothers and sisters both at home and in the diaspora.

“Indeed, the last one month has been a soul-purifying one for some of us. Days and nights, we devoted our minds, time, energy and resources to praying, seeking God’s forgiveness, embracing and promoting good deeds in different ways.

“While in Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj, I prayed fervently for Nigeria; for peace to reign in our land and for our country to progress beyond our imagination.

“However, now that Ramadan is over, we must make all our supplications to Allah during the Holy Month count by not withdrawing from our good deeds, but improving on them, where necessary.

“Also, as Muslims, we shouldn’t forget that it is God that gives power to whom he so wishes. Some of us may not be pleased with the outcome of the just concluded general election. However, we shouldn’t take the law into our hands through violence; rather we should challenge it in a peaceful manner legitimately in court. And whatever happens in the end, we should accept it as God’s will and move on. After all, what will be, will be.

“Moreover, we must restrict the temptation of cursing our leaders as doing so will have direct or indirect impacts on us, the governed. Rather, we should pray for God to purify their heart and guide them right.





“Importantly, as we celebrate this year Eid-al Fitri, let us spread love, not hatred; let us preach peace, not violence; let us embrace our unity in diversity and treat others the best way we would like to be treated.

“Peaceful coexistence, irrespective of our religious, ethnic or political differences, should be our watchword if truly we want the Nigeria of our dream to be a reality. There can never be progress where there is no peace.”

