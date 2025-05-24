Improve on social responsibilities, Gov Nwifuru urges mining investors

The Ebonyi State Government has urged mining investors to improve their social responsibilities and protect the rights of host communities.

Governor Nwifuru gave the charge during a one-day conference tagged “Solid Minerals in Ebonyi: The Government and the People.”

He also urged mining investors to operate in line with the guiding policies of the industry and ensure that host communities benefit from the Community Development Agreement (CDA).

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Commerce and Business Development, Chief Oguzor Offia-Nwali, noted that the state government is committed to harnessing its various mineral resources.

“Solid minerals remain one of the keys to sustainable development. I strongly believe that our resources will continue to be a blessing and not a curse,” the governor said.

In his address, the State Commissioner for Solid Minerals Development, Mr. Chidi Onyia, said the conference was organized in collaboration with Ebonyi State University (EBSU) and the Ike-Elechi Ogba Foundation, an NGO.

Onyia noted that the programme was designed to reflect on the significant strides made in repositioning the solid minerals sector in the state.

He added that Ebonyi remains one of the states endowed with a wide variety of solid minerals, which are being exploited in large quantities.

The commissioner, who listed some of the mineral deposits in the state to include brine (salt), granite, lead ore (galena), sand, limestone, barites, marble stones, and gypsum, among others, expressed concern over the human rights abuses in the sector, such as land and water pollution, land grabbing, and environmental degradation.

“We are concerned about how the activities of mining companies have polluted the environment, deprived indigenous people of their livelihoods, and adversely affected their health,” Onyia added.

On achievements in the sector, the commissioner stated that under the current administration and its “People’s Charter of Needs” agenda, the ministry has made remarkable progress, including the acquisition of strategic mineral licenses.

“We have resolved over 100 disputes between mining companies and host communities — restoring trust, ensuring peace, and securing operational stability across critical mining zones.

“We have also strengthened monitoring and enforcement to curb illegal mining activities and ensure compliance with environmental and safety standards,” he added.

In his remarks, Mr. Donald Nnadi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dolf Global Resources, stressed the need to avoid indiscriminate mining in the state and adhere strictly to the CDA.

“It is important that we work in collaboration with the state government to protect the human and environmental rights of host communities.

“Mining activities can pose environmental and health challenges. People suffer the danger of lead poisoning as a result of effluent leaking into the environment.

“This causes serious health complications that can damage various organs and systems in the body, including the brain and nervous system, the blood and cardiovascular system, and the kidneys,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Sylvia Ogbuinya, President of Women in Mining in the state, commended the organizers of the conference and urged her members to respect and obey mining regulations in order to protect the environment.

