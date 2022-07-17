Improve Nigeria’s economy, Olusola tells FG

The Diocesan and President of the Synod, Osun North-East Anglican Diocese, Ipetu Ijesa, Osun State, Bishop Joseph Olusola, has charged the Federal Government to improve the state of the country’s economy.

Speaking at the first session of the fifth Synod, Olusola said the church is worried about the bad state of the Nigerian economy with its attendant harsh effects on the citizens.

He appealed to the government to do more to improve the national economy by diversifying and creating more employment opportunities for the teeming population of its youths, for a long lasting impact.

He lamented the incessant industrial actions that leave the tertiary institutions closed for a long period of time and has thus disrupted their academic calendar.

According to him, “It recognises the government’s efforts at helping those at the lower level of the economic ladder through its survival funds scheme.

“Governments at all levels should provide robust and hitch-free enabling environments for small and medium enterprises to thrive.

“Christians should show dedication and personal commitment that is both sacrificial and genuine, looking beyond self-gain that now characterises the common approach to faith. This manifests in both Nigerian politics and church as people have become more concerned with selfish motives and corrupt practices.

“The Church is concerned about the spate of attacks and insecurity that now characterise the Nigerian State. That the Fulani herdsmen operate with such arrogance and disregard for their host communities and the safety of people in particular is a red flag, indicative of the precarious state of the nation.”