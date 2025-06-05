Improve health, wellness of communities, community health workers told

OYO State Commissioner for Health, Dr Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, has urged community health workers to play a vital role in the collective pursuit of a healthier community, to be instrumental in improving health outcomes and enhancing the overall well-being of the community.

Speaking at the induction and oath-taking ceremony for 150 Junior Community Health Extension Workers and Community Health Extension Workers at the Oyo State College of Health Science and Technology, Dr Ajetunmobi emphasized that they should serve as frontline warriors in promoting health awareness, preventing diseases, and providing essential care to those in need.

According to her, “Your work will be instrumental in improving health outcomes and enhancing the overall well-being of our community; and serve as a role model, promoting healthy behaviours and practices that inspire positive change; collaboration with other healthcare professionals; community leaders, and organizations to leverage resources and expertise while upholding the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and accountability in your work.”

Dr Isaac Oguntunji, a lecturer at the Faculty of Specialized and Professional Education at Emmanuel Alayande University of Education in Oyo, stated during the induction lecture that the role of community health practitioners, as primary health care professionals, includes reducing maternal and child mortality in every community they serve.

According to him, they are expected to utilize the national standing orders, a set of specific guidelines primarily designed for community health professionals to follow in the management and treatment of various health conditions across different age groups and genders.

“Since maternal and child mortality has become a widespread public health threat, all front-line health workers, including Community Health Practitioners (CHPs), along with government agencies, have a crucial role to play in addressing the high rates of maternal and child mortality in Nigeria. CHPs must effectively utilize national standing orders to reduce maternal and child mortality in every community where they operate.

Provost of the College, Pharmacist Oluyemisi Oyewo, stated that the institution remains dedicated to excellence in health education and community service. It continually strives to enhance its facilities, update its curriculum to align with global standards, and strengthen collaborations with other organizations and health institutions.

She urged the inductees to view the profession as a calling to serve, to care for others, and to bring hope to the lives and communities in Nigeria and beyond.

“You are now the trusted bridge between healthcare institutions and the individuals in our rural and underserved communities. I charge you to uphold our values of excellence, integrity, and compassion.”

