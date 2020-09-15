Imported poultry foods now infected with COVID-19 ― Customs

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has put its officers stationed at all border points, airports and seaports on red alert, warning them to be extra vigilant over the importation of poultry products because some have been found to contain Covid-19.

In a circular seen by the Tribune Online, the Service warned her officers to tighten security at all airports and border posts.

The memo dated September 9, 2020, and signed by acting Deputy Comptroller in-charge of Enforcement, I.T Magaji and addressed to all Zonal Coordinators, Area Controllers and Border Drill Coordinators, the NSC said that the Chinese government has detected coronavirus in imported food products.

ALSO READ: FG unveils plans for repatriation of IDPs from Niger Republic

Accordingly, the Comptroller General of Customs, Col Hameed Ali, warned all Customs Commands and Zones to intensify anti-smuggling activities towards ensuring that frozen chicken imports were not smuggled into Nigeria.

The statement reads, “Intelligence reports reaching headquarters reveals that during routine screening of meat and seafood, the Chinese authorities have detected coronavirus in a sample of frozen chicken wings and shrimps from Brazil and Ecuador.

“You are reminded that importation of live or dead birds including frozen poultry through the land border, airports and seaports are absolutely prohibited.

“Consequently, the CGC has directed all Commands and Zone to intensify anti-smuggling activities towards ensuring that frozen chicken is not illegally smuggled into the country through the land border, airport or seaports.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We’ll remain impartial in tackling Boko Haram, banditry ― Buratai

Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai has stressed that the Nigerian Army will continue to carry out its duties of tackling insurgency, banditry, criminalities and safeguarding the territorial integrity of the country without partiality.

Kwara presents appointment letters to seven traditional rulers

Kwara State Government has presented letters of appointment to seven newly appointed third class and fourth class traditional rulers.

The official presentation followed the approval by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq after the ratification of same by the Kwara State Council of Chiefs.