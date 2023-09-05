AS scarcity of maize continues to rock the Nigerian poultry industry, a major stakeholder in the agricultural value chain and chairman, Folhope Nigeria Limited, an integrated agricultural firm with headquarters in Ibadan, Oyo State, Chief Emmanuel Folorunsho Ogunnaike, has said that massive importation of maize is the only way out.

Ogunnaike, who stated this while speaking with the Nigerian Tribune in his office on Monday, noted that unless the Federal Government allows importation of maize, nothing significant will happen in the agricultural sector of the Nigerian economy.

Recall that the Feed Industry Practitioners of Nigeria (FIPAN) had recently expressed concern about the future of the poultry industry in the country, while hinting at looming scarcity of eggs, chicken and other livestock products due to unavailability and increasing cost of maize and soybean.

Ogunnaike, who is the second Deputy President of Ibadan Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Allied Industry, stated that: “The 2023 grains harvest could not go round the domestic and industrial grains consumers. To stabilise the price and cushion the effect of scarcity, short time importation is a must at this point in time.

“It is very difficult for already collapsed poultry farms to get resuscitated. Many have folded up already, sending their workers away. Factors militating against grains availablity are many. The factors include insurgencies, herders’ crisis, etc. late rain (mini drought) flood invasion, inadequate farm input/equipment, inadequate loan facilities, among others.

He, therefore, called on the Federal Government to address the problems being faced by poultry farmers and other issues militating against the development of agriculture, so that Nigeria can, at least, boast of being secured in terms of food sufficiency.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE