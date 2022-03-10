Importation: Kaduna Dry Port sensitises KRPC, Dangote Automobiles on services

Ahead of its commencement of Domestic Export Warehouse (DEW) operations, the Kaduna Inland Dry Port (KIDP) recently commenced sensitisation of the business communities in Kaduna and environs on its value added services to importers.
Rotimi Raimi-Hassan, Port General Manager of KIDP, who recently completed a round of business visits to 30 companies including Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemical Company (KRPC), Dangote Peugeot Automobiles and Kaduna Chamber of Commerce Industries Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA), urged companies involved with importation in Kaduna and proximate areas like Abuja to take advantage of the seamless and professional cargo handling of KIDP by routing their importation through the dry port.
He recalled the long standing business relationship between KIDP and KRPC over the years and reassured that KIDP would help in time and cost saving for import and export through its facility.
IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
- ‘Officials initially offered to help but when the number of able-bodied citizens at the centre increased, they left us unattended to’
- Why Ogun Tops List Of ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Nigeria ― Governor Abiodun
- Police, Amotekun after criminals on Lagos-Ibadan expressway
- Suspected cannibal pays N500,000 for boy’s human organs, says ‘that’s my favourite meal, especially the throat’
- Court awards Nnamdi Kanu N1 billion over invasion of his home by military, asks FG to apologise
Raimi-Hassan said in the past, a committee was set up to help KRPC harness full benefits of relating with KIDP
In a related development, the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA) urged private business owners to take advantage of the logistics facilities and expertise of the state’s Inland Dry Port.
The Executive Secretary of KADIPA, Khalil Nur Khalil, who said this during a visit to the dry port, commended the KIDP management for its pioneering role and promised to work towards achieving a more business-friendly environment for investors in Kaduna.
Khalil said KADIPA would be involved in driving sensitisation on the advantages of using the port and that the state government would encourage companies across the state to integrate into the global value chain that would generate employment, enhance import and export within and beyond Kaduna.
ORITAMEFA BAPTIST MODEL SCHOOLS, (OBMS), IBADAN
ENTRANCE EXAMINATION INTO JSS1 FOR 2022/2023 COMES UP ON SATURDAY, 2ND APRIL, 2022 @ 8:00A.M.
OBMS..... Excellence through Integrity
MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc . Click here for full details
Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by working directly with USA companies as affiliate partners, you are paid for simply helping them promote their offers online, earnings can be up to $750 weekly, click here to learn more