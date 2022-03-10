Importation: Kaduna Dry Port sensitises KRPC, Dangote Automobiles on services

Ahead of its commencement of Domestic Export Warehouse (DEW) operations, the Kaduna Inland Dry Port (KIDP) recently commenced sensitisation of the business communities in Kaduna and environs on its value added services to importers.

Rotimi Raimi-Hassan, Port General Manager of KIDP, who recently completed a round of business visits to 30 companies including Kaduna Refinery and Petrochemical Company (KRPC), Dangote Peugeot Automobiles and Kaduna Chamber of Commerce Industries Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA), urged companies involved with importation in Kaduna and proximate areas like Abuja to take advantage of the seamless and professional cargo handling of KIDP by routing their importation through the dry port.

He recalled the long standing business relationship between KIDP and KRPC over the years and reassured that KIDP would help in time and cost saving for import and export through its facility.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Raimi-Hassan said in the past, a committee was set up to help KRPC harness full benefits of relating with KIDP

In a related development, the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA) urged private business owners to take advantage of the logistics facilities and expertise of the state’s Inland Dry Port.

The Executive Secretary of KADIPA, Khalil Nur Khalil, who said this during a visit to the dry port, commended the KIDP management for its pioneering role and promised to work towards achieving a more business-friendly environment for investors in Kaduna.

Khalil said KADIPA would be involved in driving sensitisation on the advantages of using the port and that the state government would encourage companies across the state to integrate into the global value chain that would generate employment, enhance import and export within and beyond Kaduna.