Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Captain Musa Nuhu, has described efficiency as the barometer for success in the industry as airlines’ On-Time-Performance (OTP) is an indispensable condition.

Nuhu, represented by the Director of Airworthiness and Standards at the agency, Captain Gbolahan Abatan, stated this while delivering a keynote address at the 27th annual seminar of the League of Airports and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) in Lagos, recently.

While stressing the importance of efficiency to a successful and virile airline business, Nuhu added that such landmark passenger-centric initiative will bring about sustainability and stability of airlines operations in terms of connectivity, low capacity and enhancement of seamless facilitation, thereby preventing flight delays and cancellations.

The DG, who acknowledged the phenomenon of delays as global even as he promised to minimise the number of delays to the barest minimum, called on domestic carriers to embrace synergy, collaboration, cooperation or merger, which he described as the rule of the game.

“I want to encourage Nigerian airlines to avoid ‘I-want-to-do-it-alone’ as reflected in their lone-wolf operational tactic. While I want to appreciate our operators for a job well done in terms of the spirit and the impact, we urge airlines to partner with their willing foreign counterparts through code sharing in developing Nigeria’s aviation industry.

“I remember that at a phase, Air France interlined with Aero Contractors. By nature and approach we should manifestly embrace collaboration and exhibit sustained commitment lest average Nigerian carriers become ever more fragmented and less competitive with mere individual identities.”

“As aviation is global, we have no choice than to keep aviation working by adopting workable initiatives and rightful changing strategies to contend with the ever-changing times. Though I know the path is somewhat bumpy with financial dire straits calling for concerted efforts.

“The current fate of the aviation industry could not be treated in isolation of the economic environment that it is operated. What is happening to aviation is happening to all sectors. All these challenges notwithstanding, as the regulator, safety remains a priority, non-negotiable and it supersedes all other considerations for us. We are neither a police agency of the industry nor in existence to close airline businesses.

“The airline industry in Nigeria, which currently contributed over $1.7 billion as well as supports over 240,000 jobs directly and indirectly, transformed to a more competitive market following its deregulation a couple of decades ago.

“Taking a cue from legendary global alliances, sometime in 2022, there was also a revolutionary initiative in the industry when about six of our operators signed a pact tagged the ‘Spring Alliance’ to mutually support one another’s operations and improve service delivery for the mutual benefit of the passengers and the airlines alike. Even though the ‘Spring Alliance’ was Nigerian initiative, there is window for other like-minded airlines around the world to key into the scheme. NCAA is willing to support the airline to get out of the woods.

“Let me, once again, task the press, especially LAAC, on developmental journalism that would positively influence organisational and industry policies. Your watchdog role, credible reports and in depth analysis founded on good critique of the industry has fostered (and still fostering) stability in the industry. While I cannot declare that there are no challenges we are faced with, I cannot agree less that the sector is beset with myriads of surmountable challenges. However, challenges bring opportunities.”





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE