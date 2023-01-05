Importance of Buying Individual Health Insurance for Senior Citizens over Family Floater

Our parents are more susceptible to illness as they get older. Having adequate health insurance for parents is crucial to consider while thinking about their well-being. Regardless of age, it is essential for excellent health and also lessens financial stress.

There is numerous health insurance for senior citizens in India and possibilities for senior folks in the current Indian insurance market. This could make it difficult to choose the plan that will benefit you the most.

Individual Plan Vs Senior Citizen Plan

Before making a health insurance purchase, you must choose a plan that will suitably cover each member of your family and meet all of your financial needs. Family floater plans are a good option if you want to purchase a health plan for yourself, your partner, and your children because they provide adequate protection for all your loved ones.

However, it is advised that you purchase an individual health plan for your parents rather than enlisting them in a comprehensive plan since this will provide them with an additional safety net, which is essential as they age. There are limitations under the family floater plan, such as sub-limits and waiting periods, which may become a problem as they age and necessitate hospitalisation. You can safeguard your parents by choosing health insurance for senior citizens in India offered by Care Health Insurance which offers coverage without any pre-policy medical check-up for your elderly parents.

A Single Sum Insured May Not be Sufficient

Only one person may be insured under each health insurance plan. This means the health insurance premium, the amount covered, and the insured individual may only use any additional benefits. For instance, if you have a plan worth Rs 50 lakhs, you will be the only one to benefit from it for the duration of the policy. In contrast, a family floater plan lets you share one plan with multiple family members. This requires that the benefits, premium, and insured amount be split among all participants. Additionally, as and when a member makes a claim, the coverage amount will continue to decrease, which can fall short when your elderly parents may require treatment.

Premium Amount Matters

The cost must also be taken into account while deciding between family floater plans and health insurance for senior citizens in India. The number of insured family members and the oldest insured person’s age determines the cost of a family health insurance policy. Given this, family floater plans—where you are the primary insured member—make the most sense for a young, growing family.

Now, under an individual plan, the premium will be based on the member’s age and any pre-existing conditions because the coverage is only accessible to one member. As a result, purchasing a separate plan for your parents is preferable to including them in a family floater plan.





Did You Think About the Wating Period for PEDs?

Critical illnesses, including diabetes, cancer, kidney issues, etc., are more likely to be discovered as people get older. Now, health insurance policies typically have a waiting period of two to four years, during which pre-existing conditions are not covered. However, several individual plans have recently begun to include coverage for PEDs starting on day one.

However, with a family floater plan, treatment coverage for any pre-existing conditions will only be offered when this waiting time has passed. Depending on the insurance, this may take between two and four years. Therefore, it is advised to get health insurance for senior citizens in India if they have any pre-existing conditions.

Takeaway

Choosing two distinct floater plans—one for yourself, your spouse, and any children you may have—is preferable in light of the drawbacks of enrolling your elderly parents in your family floater plan. You can also get your parents their personalised health insurance for senior citizens in India.

A yearly tax deduction of Rs. 25,000 on health insurance premiums paid for oneself, spouse, children, and parents are available, provided the senior-most person is under 60 years old. If your parents are senior citizens, you are eligible for a larger tax benefit under Section 80D of Rs. 30,000.