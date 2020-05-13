Import investment rots away over Rivers State ports closure ― Importers

Importers and investors who use the Rivers and Onne Ports in Rivers State have raised the alarm over the loss of their investments and perishable consignments as a result of the arrest of port workers and closure of the ports by the Rivers State COVID-19 Task Force team who are acting on the orders of Governor Nyesom Wike.

The governor, who recently imposed a 24-hour lockdown on Port Harcourt and Obi Akpor local government areas over the COVID-19 pandemic, refused to place port workers under essential services providers. This is contrary to the guidelines of the presidential task force of COVID-19 which classified port operations as essential services.

The Federal Government had said despite the lockdown, ports should remain open to trade so as to facilitate importation and delivery of essential goods, such as foods and medical supplies.

But in the last one week, many port workers, including staffers of the regulatory Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), terminal operators, shipping agents and dockworkers have been arrested, with vehicles conveying them to work impounded.

Speaking with maritime journalists over the situation late on Tuesday, Managing Director of Africa Atlantic International Agencies, Mr. Daniel Kalu lamented that the vessel transporting his company’s consignment of 4,500 metric tons of frozen mackerel fish worth millions of Euros have been unable to berth at the Rivers Port for about two weeks, a situation which he said could make his company lose the entire consignment.

According to Daniel Kalu, “Even if we get the consignment out now, we already would have lost half of our investment because the fish would have lost quality and we won’t be able to sell at the standard price.

“That is not to speak of the demurrage that we must pay to ship owners for keeping their vessels longer than expected. We pay a demurrage of 7800 US dollars per day.”

The Africa Atlantic International Boss added that the same vessel had called at the Lagos ports earlier and discharged cargo before heading into Port Harcourt port where activities are on standstill

Another consignee, Olufemi MacJulius of Fejudam Shipping Services, said the vessel carrying his bulk cargo of wheat is waiting at neighbouring Bonny because it cannot approach Port Harcourt as a result of the lockdown.

In the words of MacJulius, “We pay a demurrage of $15,000 every day because the vessel carrying our bulk cargo is not able to berth as a result of the fact that port workers, including pilots and stevedores cannot come to work out of fear of arrest and detention, if not prosecution by the Rivers state government.

“Also, a vessel laden with a consignment of Muriate of Potash( ( blended with urea and other compounds to make fertilizer)) is unable to berth at the Onne Ports as a result of the same situation.

“The inability to discharge this consignment may affect planting this year, given that the rains are already here.”

The port users expressed worry that apart from the loses that investors in perishable goods like frozen fish and wheat for food processing will incur from the closure of the ports, the situation will affect the food supply chain in the south-south and south-east regions of the country as well as the image of Nigeria in the international maritime community.

It would be recalled that the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) had threatened a nationwide protest over arrest of 20 dockworkers in Rivers state.

The association had said being essential services providers, the dock workers ought to be allowed to work at all seaports in the country, especially as most seaports are under the ownership and control of the Federal Government.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

P&ID: US Judge Grants Nigeria’s Request To Access Ex-President Jonathan, Diezani’s Bank Records

A New York Federal Judge, lorna Schofield has granted Nigeria’s request for a subpoena on 10 United States banks for information to prosecute government officials allegedly connected to the Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) alleged bribery scheme and subsequent $9.6 billion claims… Read full story

COVID-19: Nigerians Recycling Face Masks From Dumpsites ― PTF

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 pandemic has raised an alarm over the practice of some Nigerians picking face masks from dumpsites to recycle and sell. The chairman of the task force and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, who warned on this during the task force… Read full story

[PROFILE]: Who Is Professor Ibrahim Gambari, President Buhari’s New Chief Of Staff?

On Tuesday, May 12, there was an official statement that Professor Ibrahim Gambari would succeed the late Abba Kyari as Chief of Staff (CoS) to President Muhammadu Buhari. The official announcement according to the Presidency will be made on Wednesday during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting… Read full story

Reps Tackle FG For Using Foreign Airline To Evacuate Nigerians Abroad

The House of Representatives on Tuesday kicked against the Federal Government’s decision to engage foreign airlines in evacuating Nigerians stranded in abroad. The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Mohammed Shamsudeen Bello and eight others… Read full story

Reps Unhappy Over Mysterious Deaths In Jigawa •Ask FG to halt evacuation of COVID-19 patients to states of origin

The House of Representatives on Tuesday solicited for Federal Government’s intervention to urgently establish at least five testing centres in Jigawa State as part of efforts geared toward ending the mysterious deaths in the state. The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by… Read full story

We Tested 111 For Coronavirus In Kogi, They All Returned Negative, Says Govt

Kogi State government said on Tuesday said that 111 persons it tested for coronavirus returned negative. The state Commissioner for Information and Communication Strategy, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, made the disclosure in a statement in Lokoja, the state capital… Read full story

Bandits Killed 15, Injured Five During Kaduna Attack ― Police

At least, 15 people have been killed by bandits in the recent attack on Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State police command. The incident was said to have occurred in the early hours of Tuesday when gunmen invaded the community… Read full story

Another COVID-19 Patient Delivered Of Baby Boy At LUTH

A team of doctors, anaesthetists and nurses at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, delivered another woman, 37, with coronavirus of a baby boy weighing. Professor Wasiu Adeyemo, Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) of LUTH, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria… Read full story

32-Year-Old Man Who ‘Recently Returned From Dubai’ Dies Of Coronavirus In Lagos

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, says a 32-year-old man who recently returned from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with severe underlying health conditions, died of coronavirus on Tuesday. Abayomi confirmed the death of the man, whose identity was not revealed… Read full story

COVID-19: Lagos State Releases Additional Guidelines For Reopened Commercial, Industrial, Institutional And Recreational Facilities

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Lagos State Government on Tuesday issued additional guidelines for the operations of all the commercial, industrial, institutional and recreational facilities that have just been recently unlocked in the state. According to a statement by the state Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources… Read full story

Senate Demands Prompt Action From Security Agencies Over Banditry In North

The Senate on Tuesday asked the relevant security agencies to take firm and prompt actions against the resurgence of banditry in the country. The lawmakers also demanded full implementation of the recommendations of the Ad-Hoc Committee on Nigeria Security Challenges… Read full story

EDITORIAL: Justice For The Port Harcourt Three

DURING these perilous times when Nigerians are daily confronted with hunger and pain, with waves of joblessness and privations surging since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, some felons are still at their beastly best, perpetrating horrendous and blood-curdling crimes… Read full story