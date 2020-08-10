Implementation of NGTNC to deepen domestic gas market says Petroleum Minister

Implementation of the Nigerian Gas Transportation Network Code (NGTNC) will help deepen the domestic gas market, the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva on Monday, said.

He said the code, together with related interventions will enable the improved gas supply to power, growth of Gas Based Industries, domestic LNG, investment opportunities among other benefits.

The Minister who stated this at the NGTNC Go-live event in Abuja said the Network Code has launched six months ago in view of the Federal Government’s effort at ensuring sustainable reforms in the sector.

According to him, the Department for Petroleum Resources (DPR) was also mandated to ensure full operations of the code within a period of six months.

He stressed that the aggregate impact of the FG’s three-anchor programme on gas-Nigerian Gas Transportation Network Code (NGTNC), National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP), Nigeria Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme (NGFCP) will help achieve economic diversification.

“Specifically, it is my firm belief that the implementation of the Network code, which Is a set of rules and principles guiding the use and operation of the Gas Transportation Network System will deepen the domestic gas market and unleash the potentials of accelerated growth and economic development for our dear country,” he said.

To this end, he said the DPR has developed the Network Code Electronic Licensing and Administration System(NCELAS) which will be used to receive, process, and issue all applicable licenses to all network players

On his part, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Group Managing Director (GMD) Mele Kyari stressed that the Corporation is at the centre of delivering gas to the domestic & export markets

“We see the NetworkCode as an opportunity to widen the utilization of gas and ensuring that FG’s objective of making gas a major source of income and development comes to reality

“I assure you that this is the beginning of progress for our industry because not having a structure to transport gas from source to the end-user will amount to waste of time. Nigeria Gas Transportation surely marks the beginning of that opportunity,” he said.

He noted that some of its financing structures are hinged on gas transportation tariff adding that:” We cannot get that right until there’s the right framework which the NetworkCode provides.”

