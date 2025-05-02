Implement 2014 Confab report in memory of Adebanjo, Clark – Bode George tells Tinubu

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to implement the report of the 2014 National Conference in memory of the late Chief Ayo Adebanjo and the late Chief Edwin Clark, whom he said contributed robustly to the conference debates in pursuit of making Nigeria a better place for all.

Chief Adebanjo, the leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, died on February 14, 2025, while Chief Clark, leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), died on February 17, 2025.

Both leaders were key members of the Confab convened in 2014 by then President Goodluck Jonathan to fashion out a new constitution for the country.

Chief George, who is also the Atona Oodua of Yorubaland, made the call on Friday at a press briefing which took place in his office in Ikoyi, Lagos, saying that it would be a good thing if the report of the conference was looked into and implemented.

The PDP chieftain, while making the call, stressed that both Chief Adebanjo and Chief Clark brought their wealth of experience to bear when contributing to the discussions at the Confab, just as he quickly pointed out that the 1999 Constitution currently in operation, which concentrates power at the centre and in the hands of only one person, is not working and has never worked.

Chief George stated that some of the issues the late elder statesmen dealt with extensively were the defects in the 1999 Constitution, which have made it difficult to move the country forward.

According to him, Chief Adebanjo and Chief Clark fought for a better Nigeria, saying that they bridged the gap between the younger and older generations at the Confab because they understood where Nigeria went wrong.

Speaking further, the PDP chieftain asserted that the recommendations included in the 2014 Confab report would help in liberating Nigeria, wondering why the country could not liberate itself if it could liberate other countries like South Africa, Namibia, and Liberia.

He, however, appreciated the two leaders, who he said adopted him as their son, and prayed that God would rest their souls eternally and permit their memories to bring many blessings.

On the implosion in the main opposition party, the PDP, George disclosed that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party would meet on May 27, 2025, to discuss challenges facing the party and resolve their differences.

George reiterated that the party remains strong, having been built on a solid foundation, affirming that it can never collapse as speculated in some quarters. He also charged those attempting to bring the party into disrepute to sheath their swords and remain silent.

“We will have a NEC meeting on May 27. All the elders of the party who are still alive will be present at the meeting.

“No organisation is without crisis, but what is important is the ability to resolve differences. We should make sure we follow the party’s constitution. Those who do not want to stay should go; those who want to stay should stay.

“At the meeting, we will tell ourselves some home truths. Enough is enough. It is either you are inside or outside,” he stated.

Speaking on the high rate of insecurity, kidnapping, and banditry, the Atona Oodua of Yorubaland condemned the development, calling on President Tinubu to take bold steps to tackle the security challenges facing the country.

The elder statesman expressed concern over the situation, saying that the country cannot continue in such dire straits.

“The high rate of killings, kidnapping and banditry is worrisome, what is going on?” he queried.

“We can’t continue like this,” he said.