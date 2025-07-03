Imperative of upgrading Murtala Mohammed International Airport

THE Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos, initially built during World War II and expanded in 1979 with a new international terminal, is struggling to cope with the increasing demand of air travel. The airport’s passenger traffic has far exceeded its original design capacity of 200,000 passengers per year, with the current terminal handling approximately 3 million passengers annually.

To address this challenge, a comprehensive reconstruction of the old terminal was planned, with a projected capacity of 20 million passengers per year.

The need for modernisation is evident in the airport’s outdated infrastructure, which is no longer equipped to handle the growing demands of air travel. The airport’s facilities, including its terminals, runways, and aprons, are in dire need of renovation and expansion.

The planned reconstruction project, therefore, should aim at addressing these challenges by providing a modern and efficient airport that meets the needs of passengers and airlines alike.

Similar airport remodeling projects across the globe have demonstrated the importance of modernising airport infrastructure to meet growing demand.

For instance, the expansion project at Indira Pati International Airport in Nepal, the new terminal building at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport in Ethiopia, and the expansion project at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya, all highlight the significance of upgrading airport infrastructure to accommodate increasing passenger traffic and improve the overall passenger experience.

The planned reconstruction of MMIA is thus expected to have a similar impact, increasing the airport’s capacity to handle more passengers and flights, and improving the overall passenger experience.

The new terminal will be designed to provide a seamless and efficient travel experience, with modern facilities and amenities that meet international standards. The project will also include the construction of new aprons, taxiways, and runways, as well as the upgrade of existing infrastructure to meet modern safety and security standards.

However, the cost of upgrading MMIA will be substantial, with estimates suggesting that the cost of building a new terminal could be in the range of $500 million to $1 billion.

Despite the significant investment required, the benefits of a modern and efficient airport will far outweigh the costs, including increased economic activity, job creation, and improved competitiveness for Nigeria’s aviation sector.

The success of the reconstruction project will depend on careful planning, adequate funding, and effective project management.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) will need to work closely with government agencies, stakeholders, and international partners to ensure that the project is executed efficiently and effectively.

The project will also require significant investment in infrastructure, technology, and human resources to ensure that the airport is equipped to meet the demands of modern air travel.

In addition to the economic benefits, the modernisation of MMIA will also have a positive impact on the environment.

This new terminal in the offing must be designed to be energy-efficient and sustainable, with features such as solar panels, rainwater harvesting, and green spaces. The project also has to include measures to reduce noise pollution and minimise the airport’s carbon footprint.

So also, the planned reconstruction of MMIA should be seen as a crucial step towards improving Nigeria’s aviation infrastructure and meeting the growing demands of air travel.

By drawing on the experiences of other airports that have undergone similar modernisation efforts, Nigeria can create a modern and efficient airport that supports the country’s economic growth and development.

And with careful planning, adequate funding, and effective project management, the reconstruction project can be a success, and MMIA can become a world-class airport that meets the needs of passengers and airlines alike.

This ongoing remodeling of the Lagos gateway, as championed by the current management of FAAN, is a necessary step towards improving Nigeria’s aviation infrastructure and meeting the growing demands of air travel. The project will provide a modern and efficient airport that meets the needs of passengers and airlines alike, and will have a positive impact on the economy and the environment.

With careful planning and effective concept management, the project is bound to be a success and will surely return MMIA to a hub for air travel in West Africa.

Tips on MMIA

The MMIA in Lagos, Nigeria, has a history that dates back to World War II. That was when it was originally built. Initially known as Lagos Airport, it was later renamed in the mid-1970s during the construction of a new international terminal after the then-late Nigerian Head of State, Murtala Muhammed. The new international terminal, modeled after Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, and was officially opened in 1979.

