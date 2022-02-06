Impeachment: PDP will be held responsible for any breach of peace in Zamfara — Matawalle

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to allow the State Assembly to carry out its constitutional duty in respect to the impeachment notice against the state Deputy Governor, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media, Zailani Bappa on Saturday night said the power of impeachment is based on the legislative arm and not the governor’s.

Thus, he noted that “the PDP as acclaimed democrats must be in the position to teach others on the roles of an Executive Governor among which does not include the impeachment of any elected official in the state.

However, wondered why PDP is alleging that His Excellency is masterminding an impeachment of the Deputy Governor, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau as well as threatening the life of its Deputy Chairman Kabiru Jabaka.

‘ While it is not the intention of His Excellency (Matawallen) to join issues with the PDP on these baseless allegations, it is pertinent enough to draw the attention of the PDP to understand the workings and dynamics of our democracy.

To this end, the statement declared that the Governor is in no way responsible for the actions of the Legislature in any state.

“Unless the PDP which aspires to rule does not believe in the working of our democracy in Nigeria, sane people in Nigeria wonder where the Party sourced its information on the alleged plan by His Excellency to impeach his Deputy.

“The PDP must be informed that the Constitution of Nigeria does not empower Governors to impeach their Deputies.

“However, our concern is the peaceful co-existence and well being of the citizens of Zamfara State. It is, therefore, imperative here to draw the attention of all Security operatives in the Country to take serious concern on this unveiled threat to the peace in Zamfara State by the PDP.

“His Excellency, Governor Bello Mohammed is right now overwhelmed with the persistent fight against banditry in the State.

“What Zamfara State will not welcome is added crisis to the existing one in the state. Zamfara State is fighting bandits and has no intention to fight Political bandits at this time, nor any time in the future,” the statement concluded.

