Impeachment: Ondo deputy gov calls for removal of Assembly Speaker

Following the impeachment process served on the embattled deputy governor of Ondo State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi has called for the resignation of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr David Oleyeloogun, over the incompetence of the Speaker to lead the House.

Ajayi who made this call at the weekend said the recent developments over his impeachment had exposed the leadership of the House of Assembly, saying it was an indication of incompetence on the part of the leadership of the Assembly.

Agboola, while speaking through his media aide, Mr Allen Sowore, in a statement on Sunday, referred to the letter from the Assembly which was rejected by the CJ and said there was the need to restore the dignity of the legislature and the principle of separation of power.

He said “It is in this light that we demand the immediate resignation or removal of the inept and mediocre speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, David Oloyelogun, whose incompetence has brought the exalted parliament into disrepute.

“This will go a long way to preserve our democratic gains, restore the dignity of the legislature and the principle of separation of power.”

He commended the CJ for rejecting the letter written by the lawmakers calling for the constitution of a seven-man committee to investigate the embattled deputy governor, but said the action of Justice Akeredolu had rekindled the confidence and hope of the people in the judiciary.

He said, “His Lordship leaves no one in doubt about the need to adhere strictly to the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and due process in a modern democracy. The (CJ’s) decision is a triumph for the rule of law against brigandage and anarchy.”

But the Speaker, Oloyeloogun said the deputy governor is entitled to his own opinion, regarding him as incompetent, saying he would reply him at the appropriate time.

He said “I have not seen the report where he said I’m incompetent when I see it I will reply him appropriately.

” I don’t believe somebody of that status will bring himself down so low to that level of uttering such statement, he is an honourable person he can’t descend so low to that level”

Oleyelogun, however, assured that the error noted for rejecting the letter to the CJ would be corrected and the needful would be done.

Meanwhile, leaders of the APC in Ese Odo Local Government Area have called on Ajayi to resign his position as the deputy governor of the state since he has dumped the party.

This call was made by the members of the APC from the area during an enlarged party meeting which was held at Igbekebo, the headquarters of the local government where the leaders flayed the embattled deputy governor over his refusal to vacate office even when he had castigated the party that brought him to office.

The meeting was presided over by the State Deputy Chairman of the APC, Agabra Ikoto Atili and attended by notable leaders including the commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, deputy Chief of Staff, Jimi Kuforiji, among others.

The leaders also expelled the lawmaker member representing Ese-Odo constituency, Success Taiwo Torukerijoh for anti-party activities and misrepresentation of the APC at the State Assembly.