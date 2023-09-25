The Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji, on Monday, said his life was being threatened following the impeachment moves against the deputy governor of the state, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Oladiji who said he was confronted in his official residence, located beside Alagbaka Government house, on Monday morning with a fetish object, suspected to be sacrifice placed at the entrance of his house.

The Speaker who explained that aside the fetish object placed at the entrance of this residential lodge, he had been receiving strange calls from anonymous callers, threatening his life over the impeachment process embarked upon by the lawmakers.

According to him, “Early this morning, my attention was drawn to a fetish object placed in front of my official lodge. The lodge requires renovation, so we only use it sometimes for Parliamentary meetings.

“I have not been using the place except for parliamentary meetings, and we have been there about two or three times for meetings but I don’t sleep there because the place needs some renovation.

“Early this morning, we discovered that a sacrifice was placed at the entrance of the lodge. Aside that, I have been receiving strange calls from strange people threatening my life and other members of the Assembly. A lot of pressure on me from different quarters to drop the impeachment process.

“I am using this medium to tell the world that my life is under threat. I call on the security operatives to checkmate these anonymous people who have been threatening my life and other members”

He explained; “This threat started since the day we began the impeachment notice . I have already reported to NSCDC and other security agencies”

The Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) Funmi Odunlami, said the command was not aware of the fetish items at the Speaker Lodge, saying there was no official report on the incident.

“No official report was made either by the Speaker or any of the lawmakers at the command,”

Meanwhile, the Speaker confirmed that the deputy governor had been served the letter of allegations, saying the letter was received in his office at exactly 3:16 pm on Monday after several days of evading service.





The Speaker said all efforts to reach Ayedatiwa were not successful and they had to approach Court to serve the deputy governor.

However, there was a mild drama at the deputy governor’s office when members of staff of his office refused to collect the allegation letter from the Clerk of the House, Jaiyeola Benjamin.

The workers said the deputy governor had warned them and instructed against collecting any letter from the House of Assembly on his behalf.

All entreaties made to the workers were resisted as they revealed that the deputy had threatened to sack them if they received such letter.

