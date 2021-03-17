Impeached Deputy Speaker drags Ogun Assembly to court

Impeached Deputy Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon Dare Kadiri, has taken the Assembly to a Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, over his removal from office.

Kadiri in the suit tagged FHC/AB/FHR/35/2021 and dated March 10 also demanded a sum of five hundred million naira as general damage against the Speaker, Hon Olakunle Oluomo (first respondent) and the Assembly as (second respondent).

Kadiri also asked the court for an order of one billion naira exemplary damages against the respondents.

Counsel to the applicant, Idowu Adepeju, in the suit sought for a declaration that his right to a fair hearing under section 36(1) of the constitution was contravened by the respondents in the process of removing him from office.

The former deputy speaker also asked the court to declare his removal from office and the process that led to it as null, void and of no effect.

He argued that the same was done in violation of fair hearing as stipulated in the constitution.

He also sought for an order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondents and their agents from taking any further step or doing anything that would deny him his right as the Deputy Speaker of the House.

The reliefs read, “A declaration that the applicant’s right to a fair hearing under section 36(1) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) was contravened by the Respondents in their process of removing him from office as the Deputy Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, having regard to the likelihood of bias in the decision-making process.

“A declaration that the removal of the applicant from his office as the Deputy Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, including the process and proceedings leading to the removal and all actions and steps taken pursuant to same, are all a nullity, null and void and of no effect, having been done in violation of the applicant’s right to fair hearing in section 36(1) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondents by themselves, honourable members, officers, servants, agents and privies, from further taking any step or doing anything pursuant in consequence of the purported removal of the applicant from his office as the Deputy Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly and from denying the applicant any of his rights as such Deputy Speaker.

“An order of Five Hundred Million Naira general damages against the respondents jointly and severally.

“An order of One Billion Naira exemplary damages against the respondents jointly and severally.”

