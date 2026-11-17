By Fathia Yekini

SOCIAL media has become an inseparable part of modern life, especially for young people. In Nigeria, where over 109 million people are active internet users, students in secondary schools and tertiary institutions are among the most active participants online. Platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Snapchat, Telegram, and X (formerly Twitter) have fundamentally transformed how Nigerian students communicate, learn, socialise, express themselves, and view the world. What started as mere platforms for social interaction has now evolved into powerful tools that shape academic performance, creativity, culture, and personal identity. Like every technological innovation, its impact is double-edged, offering both tremendous opportunities and significant challenges.

One of the most positive impacts of social media is its role in enhancing access to information and learning. In the past, Nigerian students depended solely on textbooks, libraries, and classroom notes. Today, information is at their fingertips. A student in Ibadan can join a Telegram group for JAMB preparation, a student in Nsukka can watch a detailed YouTube tutorial on organic chemistry, and a student in Zaria can attend a virtual class on Google Meet. WhatsApp groups have become unofficial notice boards where class representatives share assignments, lecture schedules, past questions, and important announcements. Platforms like LinkedIn, ResearchGate, and even TikTok host educators and content creators who break down complex topics in Mathematics, English, Physics, and programming into simple, relatable videos. This democratisation of knowledge has made learning more interactive, affordable, and inclusive, particularly for students who may not have access to expensive textbooks or private tutoring.

Furthermore, social media has become a major tool for communication and collaboration. It has erased geographical barriers. Students can collaborate on projects with peers in different states or even different countries. Group discussions that would have required physical meetings can now happen instantly via video calls and group chats. For Nigerian students studying away from home, social media is a vital link to family and support systems, helping to reduce homesickness and improve emotional well-being. During industrial actions like ASUU strikes, social media platforms have been instrumental in keeping students informed, engaged, and connected to their academic communities.

Beyond academics, social media has unlocked avenues for creativity, self-expression, and entrepreneurship. Nigeria is a nation of highly creative and resilient young people, and social media has provided them with a stage. Many students are now content creators, skit makers, fashion designers, photographers, writers, makeup artists, and musicians who showcase their talents to a global audience. What started as a hobby often grows into a source of income. A student who makes handcrafted bags can sell them on Instagram, a talented writer can monetise articles on Facebook, and a tech-savvy student can offer graphic design services on X. This entrepreneurial spirit is particularly crucial in Nigeria’s challenging economic climate, where many students need to support themselves. Social media has thus fostered digital literacy, financial independence, and a culture of innovation, producing a new generation of student CEOs.

READ ALSO: The social media and mental health

However, despite these undeniable benefits, the excessive and unregulated use of social media poses serious threats to Nigerian students. The most pressing concern is academic distraction and poor time management. Social media is deliberately designed to be addictive. The endless scroll, short entertaining videos, and constant notifications are engineered to keep users engaged. Many students who intend to spend five minutes checking a message end up spending three hours watching TikTok videos, following celebrity gist, or engaging in online banter. This phenomenon, often called “doom scrolling,” significantly reduces time dedicated to reading, research, and rest. Studies across several Nigerian universities have shown a correlation between heavy social media use, especially during lecture and study hours, and a decline in Grade Point Average (GPA). The lack of self-discipline in managing screen time leads to procrastination, late submission of assignments, and poor preparation for examinations.

Another major negative impact is the spread of misinformation, or “fake news”, and its effect on students’ worldview. In an era where anyone can post anything, many Nigerian students are exposed to unverified information about health, politics, relationships, and academics. Rumours about school resumption dates, false scholarship opportunities, and misleading health advice can spread rapidly on WhatsApp and Facebook. Without proper media and information literacy, students may believe and share such falsehoods, leading to confusion, anxiety, and poor decision-making. Furthermore, the pressure to meet up with unrealistic lifestyles portrayed online can affect mental health. The constant exposure to curated images of wealth, beauty, and success can trigger low self-esteem, anxiety, and depression among students who compare their real lives to the filtered realities of others.

Social media also presents issues of privacy, cyberbullying, and exposure to inappropriate content. Cases of cyberbullying, online harassment, impersonation, and scams are increasingly common among students. A careless post or comment can have long-lasting consequences on a student’s reputation and future career. Additionally, the desire to go viral or gain followers has pushed some students into dangerous challenges, indecent dressing online, or internet fraud popularly known as “Yahoo Yahoo”, which has tarnished the image of hardworking Nigerian youths. Ultimately, it is clear that social media itself is neither entirely good nor entirely bad; its value depends on how it is used. It is a tool, and the outcome is determined by the user.

• Yekini is an undergraduate.